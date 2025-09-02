South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKMedia24G&G AdvocacyMontgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaAlgoa FMOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zapper and Flow drive merchant growth through digital media

    Zapper, the mobile payments, loyalty and lending platform, has launched a new offsite commerce media solution in partnership with Flow – giving its merchants the ability to run highly targeted digital ad campaigns to verified Zapper shoppers across Meta, Google, and TikTok, driving traffic back to their e-commerce stores.
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Exclusive to Zapper’s merchant network, this offering is a new extension of Zapper’s commitment to helping businesses grow by connecting them more meaningfully with their customers – both at and beyond the point of sale.

    Zapper joins a growing global trend led by fintech trailblazers like Klarna, who are redefining what it means to connect commerce and media.

    Now, Zapper brings that same future-focused capability to South African merchants.

    A new way for Zapper merchants to drive growth

    Zapper’s app is used by millions of South Africans each month to pay, earn rewards, and engage with their favourite local businesses.

    Now, those same merchants can:

    • Run hyper-targeted campaigns to high-intent Zapper users across social media.
    • Choose ad and audience packagesaligned to product variants or promotional goals.
    • Drive sales, platform traffic, or repeat visits with measurable performance reporting.
    • Monitor ROI performance through detailed monthly reporting on campaign performance and sales.

    This launch with Flow complements Zapper’s innovative merchant advertising solutions, which includes Zapconnect and Zapgifts.

    Together, these tools give merchants even more ways to connect with customers — through targeted media, in-app promotions, and instant digital rewards that drive real engagement and loyalty.

    “This is a significant moment for us and our partners,” says Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper.

    “We’ve always prioritised helping merchants connect with their customers. Now, we’re going even further by offering them access to the same advanced targeting and media tools typically reserved for big brands – but tailored to their business, and their customers.”

    A natural evolution for Zapper

    With this launch, Zapper becomes one of the first fintech players in South Africa to transform its transactional ecosystem into a performance media channel – a clear signal of how payments, loyalty, and advertising are converging.

    The solution is built on Flow’s commerce media platform – a turnkey infrastructure that powers audience monetisation, precision targeting and performance analytics across major social channels. The result is a seamless way for Zapper merchants to unlock new value from existing customer relationships.

    “Zapper is setting the pace for how fintech platforms can unlock media value for their partners,” says Daniel Levy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Flow. “This is commerce media in its most practical and powerful form – and Zapper is leading the charge.”

    Zapper audiences now live in Flow’s Audience Marketplace

    In addition to the merchant-focused offering, Zapper has also made its high-performing shopper audiences available to advertisers through the Flow Audience Marketplace – a subscription platform where advertisers can browse, select, and activate exclusive first-party audience segments.

    This means brands outside the Zapper ecosystem can now reach verified Zapper users across verticals like food & dining, health, beauty, fuel, and more.

    Zapper’s next chapter: Turning payments into performance

    From helping merchants close the loop on transactions, to now opening up new channels for growth, Zapper continues to push the boundaries of fintech innovation.

    And with Flow as their commerce media partner, the results are measurable, scalable, and built for growth.

    This is fintech media. And it’s just the beginning.

    Read more: FLOW, Zapper, retail media, Mike Bryer, commerce media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz