Zapper and Flow drive merchant growth through digital media

Zapper, the mobile payments, loyalty and lending platform, has launched a new offsite commerce media solution in partnership with Flow – giving its merchants the ability to run highly targeted digital ad campaigns to verified Zapper shoppers across Meta, Google, and TikTok, driving traffic back to their e-commerce stores.

Image supplied

Exclusive to Zapper’s merchant network, this offering is a new extension of Zapper’s commitment to helping businesses grow by connecting them more meaningfully with their customers – both at and beyond the point of sale.

Zapper joins a growing global trend led by fintech trailblazers like Klarna, who are redefining what it means to connect commerce and media.

Now, Zapper brings that same future-focused capability to South African merchants.

A new way for Zapper merchants to drive growth

Zapper’s app is used by millions of South Africans each month to pay, earn rewards, and engage with their favourite local businesses.

Now, those same merchants can:

Run hyper-targeted campaigns to high-intent Zapper users across social media.



Choose ad and audience packagesaligned to product variants or promotional goals.



Drive sales, platform traffic, or repeat visits with measurable performance reporting.



Monitor ROI performance through detailed monthly reporting on campaign performance and sales.

This launch with Flow complements Zapper’s innovative merchant advertising solutions, which includes Zapconnect and Zapgifts.

Together, these tools give merchants even more ways to connect with customers — through targeted media, in-app promotions, and instant digital rewards that drive real engagement and loyalty.

“This is a significant moment for us and our partners,” says Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper.

“We’ve always prioritised helping merchants connect with their customers. Now, we’re going even further by offering them access to the same advanced targeting and media tools typically reserved for big brands – but tailored to their business, and their customers.”

A natural evolution for Zapper

With this launch, Zapper becomes one of the first fintech players in South Africa to transform its transactional ecosystem into a performance media channel – a clear signal of how payments, loyalty, and advertising are converging.

The solution is built on Flow’s commerce media platform – a turnkey infrastructure that powers audience monetisation, precision targeting and performance analytics across major social channels. The result is a seamless way for Zapper merchants to unlock new value from existing customer relationships.

“Zapper is setting the pace for how fintech platforms can unlock media value for their partners,” says Daniel Levy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Flow. “This is commerce media in its most practical and powerful form – and Zapper is leading the charge.”

Zapper audiences now live in Flow’s Audience Marketplace

In addition to the merchant-focused offering, Zapper has also made its high-performing shopper audiences available to advertisers through the Flow Audience Marketplace – a subscription platform where advertisers can browse, select, and activate exclusive first-party audience segments.

This means brands outside the Zapper ecosystem can now reach verified Zapper users across verticals like food & dining, health, beauty, fuel, and more.

Zapper’s next chapter: Turning payments into performance

From helping merchants close the loop on transactions, to now opening up new channels for growth, Zapper continues to push the boundaries of fintech innovation.

And with Flow as their commerce media partner, the results are measurable, scalable, and built for growth.

This is fintech media. And it’s just the beginning.