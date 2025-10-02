South Africa
    Digital finance shake-up: Binance partners with Franklin Templeton

    Binance has partnered with Franklin Templeton — which oversees $1.6tn in assets under management — to develop digital asset solutions designed for a wide spectrum of investors.
    2 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The firms will explore ways to combine Franklin Templeton’s expertise in the compliant tokenisation of securities with Binance’s global trading infrastructure and investor reach.

    The goal is to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors by bringing greater efficiency, transparency and accessibility to capital markets with competitive yield generation and settlement efficiency.

    “As these tools and technologies evolve from the fringes to the financial mainstream, partnerships like this one will be essential to accelerating adoption,” said Sandy Kaul, EVP, head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton.

    “We see blockchain not as a threat to legacy systems, but as an opportunity to reimagine them. By working with Binance, we can harness tokenisation to bring institutional-grade solutions like our Benji Technology Platform to a wider set of investors and help bridge the worlds of traditional and decentralised finance.

    "Investors are asking about digital assets to remain ahead of the curve, but they need to be accessible and dependable. By working with Binance, we can deliver breakthrough products that meet the requirements of global capital markets and co-create the portfolios of the future,” said Roger Bayston, EVP and head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton.

    “Our goal is to take tokenisation from concept to practice for clients to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio construction at scale."

    “Binance has a record of innovating first-in-crypto solutions that unlock access and opportunities for investors. Our strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton to develop new products and initiatives furthers our commitment to bridge crypto with traditional capital markets and open up greater possibilities,” said Catherine Chen, Head: VIP & Institutional at Binance.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    Let's do Biz