Binance blends lifestyle and blockchain with Virgin Active Padel partnership

Binance, the blockchain ecosystem, has partnered with Virgin Active Padel to serve up a lifestyle activation that blends community, movement and the future of finance.

Titled Serve Your Future, the campaign was launched with a brunch and padel experience at the Lonehill Virgin Active Padel Club, bringing together padel fans, newcomers and crypto-curious for a day of play, purpose and possibility.

As it turns out, crypto and padel have more in common than you’d think: both are fast paced, wildly social, and easier to get into than they seem at first glance.

"You don’t have to be a pro to try padel – and you don’t need to be a trader to explore crypto. That’s the whole point of this partnership," said Yande Nomvete, operations manager for Binance Africa.

"We’re showing people that getting started with crypto can be as easy, energising and inclusive as picking up a paddle for the first time."

With more than 500,000 South Africans having played padel over the past year and Virgin Active at the heart of this growing trend, the partnership is well-positioned to connect with a new generation of digitally savvy, health-conscious individuals.

Since this campaign is all about serving your future, Binance is putting something big on the table.

Serve Your Future

The first of three high-energy tournaments will take place in Johannesburg on 21 September at Virgin Active Padel Club - Groenkloof, bringing together lifestyle influencers, crypto fans, sports lovers, and the media for a thrilling afternoon on and off the court.

This tournament offers participants a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Binance Blockchain Week (BBW), the company’s flagship global conference, and an exclusive padel match at a cool venue in Dubai later this year.

As the kickoff event for the BBW roadshow, this tournament offers participants a chance to win even more as they combine movement and money.

1st prize: Dubai trip (3 nights, Binance Blockchain Week experience + padel game in Dubai)



2nd prize: R10,000 in bitcoin



3rd prize: R5,000 in bitcoin

However, the story doesn’t stop in Johannesburg.

Over the next few months, Binance and Virgin Active Padel will take the campaign on tour, with national tournaments scheduled for Durban on 11 October in Gateway and Cape Town on 15 November at The Glen in Clifton.

And what’s at stake? A chance to serve their future with crypto as we know that health and wealth don’t have to be separated.

1st prize: R20,000 in bitcoin



2nd prize: R10,000 in bitcoin



3rd prize: R5,000 in bitcoin

“Crypto doesn’t just live in an app anymore,” adds Nomvete "It lives in your lifestyle, your choices, and the communities you belong to. This campaign brings that vision to life, blending tech with tennis shoes and turning padel courts into platforms for access and ambition.

Binance Pay expansion in South Africa makes this integration even more seamless, as crypto can now be spent at over 32,000 businesses across South Africa.

With the energy of sport and the possibilities of blockchain working side by side, Binance is redefining what the future of finance looks and feels like: fast, fun and for everyone. To take part in any of these tournaments, simply visit Virgin Active Padel Club’s Playtomic website and book a slot in your relevant city - spots are limited.

Whether you're learning to rally or taking your first step into crypto, now is the time to serve your future, and you just might land in Dubai.