Discovery Vitality launches the Vitality Padel Series

Discovery Vitality is launching the Vitality Padel Series, a country-wide tournament designed to celebrate the explosive growth of padel in South Africa and inspire more people to get active through the sport.

Padel, a dynamic fusion of tennis and squash, has taken the world by storm with over 25 million players across 90 countries. Since its arrival in South Africa in 2020, the sport has seen exponential growth, with over 100,000 players and more than 600 courts now active nationwide.

According to BrandMapp’s 2024 research, padel is not only the fastest-growing sport in the country – it’s also one of the most inclusive, social, and accessible.

The Vitality Padel Series, in collaboration with Net Set Padel and 10by20, kicks off in September 2025 and runs through November, offering players of all levels the chance to compete in round-robin and knockout tournaments across 14 clubs nationwide.

With a total of half a million rand in cash prizes up for grabs, the stakes are high - and the energy even higher.

“Padel is reshaping how people think about movement - it’s fast, social, and incredibly engaging,” says Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Discovery Vitality.

“What makes padel so powerful is its accessibility. Whether you're just starting out or already competing, it’s a sport that welcomes all fitness levels. Through the Vitality Padel Series, we’re creating a platform for South Africans to connect, compete, and thrive – while building a culture of health through sport.”

How to enter

Entries are open to the public via the Playtomic app, with a R200 entry fee per person. Each club will crown men and women’s winners in two levels of competition, each receiving a cash prize.

If a winning player is a Discovery Bank client, the prize is doubled and paid directly into their Discovery Bank account. Keep up with updates on The Vitality Padel Series here.

Tournament details

Dates: 13 September – 29 November 2025

Venues:

10by20 KCC - Killarney Country Club, Gauteng (14 September 2025)



10by20 Three Rivers, Gauteng (20 September 2025)



10by20 Lenasia, Gauteng (28 September 2025)



Net Set Padel Bruma, Gauteng (4 October 2025)



Marks Park Padel Club, powered by Set Padel, Gauteng (11 October 2025)



Net Set Padel Ramblers Club, Free State (18 October 2025)



10by20 Ormonde, Gauteng (25 October 2025)



Net Set Padel Nottingham Road, KwaZulu-Natal (1 November 2025)



Net Set Padel Sandton City, Gauteng (8 November 2025)



10by20 Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng (8 November 2025)



Net Set Padel Camps Bay Retreat, Western Cape (15 November 2025)



Net Set Padel Ermelo, Mpumalanga (15 November 2025)



Net Set Padel Oud Studente, Free State (22 November 2025)



10by20 105 Central, Gauteng (29 November 2025)



Categories:

Men’s & Women’s - Rookie and Rising Star

No experience required



Rackets and balls are provided



Entry fee: R200 per person



You do not need to be a Vitality member to enter



You may enter as a team or as an individual. If you enter as a solo player, we’ll team you up with a similar-rated player



First-time players get their tournament entries, R200, credited to their Club Wallet on Playtomic!



Prizes:

First place teams: R5,000



Second place teams: R3,000



Discovery Bank clients double their share of the prize money - up to R10,000 per team

