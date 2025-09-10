South Africa
Lifestyle Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRThe Publicity WorkshopThirst Bar ServicesJockey South AfricaMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South African Brandy Route relaunches ahead of Summer

    The South African Brandy Foundation (SABF) has relaunched the SA Brandy Route, offering a modern journey through the country’s distilleries, tasting rooms, and city hubs. With upgraded visitor experiences, inventive food pairings, and mixology, the route aims to place brandy firmly back on the tourism and lifestyle map.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Brandy has been part of South Africa’s story for over 330 years, with records of the first distillation in Table Bay in 1672. Since then, the craft has evolved into a refined, award-winning category that competes on the global stage.

    “The SA Brandy Route is truly a journey into South African heritage,” says Christelle Reade-Jahn, director of the SABF.

    “Each Brandy Home and Brandy Hub tells its own story – from historic cellars in the winelands to contemporary cocktail bars in the city. By enhancing experiences and showcasing brandy’s versatility, we are ensuring this tradition remains relevant and celebrated.”

    Brandy Homes and Brandy Hubs: A dual gateway

    The revamped route introduces Brandy Homes – accredited distilleries offering tours, tastings, and food or cocktail pairings – and Brandy Hubs, urban venues serving as gateways to regional brandy culture.

    Upgrades across all 19 Brandy Homes in the Western Cape followed a full hospitality audit and staff training programme, including new glassware designed to elevate tastings.

    Brandy Hubs, meanwhile, provide curated cocktail and tasting experiences while linking visitors to Brandy Homes and neighbouring wine routes.

    “We wanted to dovetail seamlessly with South Africa’s popular wine routes,” explains Reade-Jahn. “It’s the perfect complement to a day of wine tasting.”

    What’s new on the route

    Boplaas Distillery (Calitzdorp): A family-owned distillery since 1880, Boplaas has expanded its tasting room to showcase potstill brandies aged up to 20 years.

    “This relaunch will bring new customers to the Klein Karoo,” says sixth-generation distiller Daniel Nel.

    Boschendal Estate (Franschhoek): Brandy meets culture in an XO pairing with South African desserts including malva pudding and milk tart. A new tasting venue in the historic Manor House will open in spring.

    Tokara (Helshoogte Pass): Known for terroir-driven wines, Tokara now pairs XO Brandy, matured up to 16 years, with artisanal chocolates.

    “We stand as custodians of Cape brandy,” says Karl Lambour, general manager.

    Van Ryn’s Distillery (Stellenbosch): Visitors can enjoy guided distillery tours and chocolate pairings in a historic setting.

    City hubs driving modern mixology

    Lanzerac Wine Estate (Stellenbosch): The Craven Lounge offers premium brandy flights and pairings led by trained brandy ambassadors.

    Cause | Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town): With over 80 South African pot still brandies on the menu, the bar has been a pioneer in brandy mixology. “Pot still brandies have incredible depth and smoothness. For us as mixologists, it’s all about flavour,” says founder Kurt Schlechter.

    Signature cocktails like the House Sidecar and Table Mountain – the latter combining Klein Karoo brandy with fynbos bitters – highlight the spirit’s versatility.

    Brandy tourism: A growth opportunity

    Beyond tastings and cocktails, the relaunch signals a bigger push for brandy tourism as part of South Africa’s wider visitor economy.

    “Brandy tourism is an untapped treasure,” says Reade-Jahn. “It complements our world-renowned wine routes and deepens the connection to place, culture, and craftsmanship. With the new Brandy Route, we are creating opportunities to explore the winelands differently – and to inspire visitors to take a piece of South Africa home with them.”

    To plan your journey, visit www.sabrandy.co.za

    Read more: South African Brandy Foundation, Christelle Reade-Jahn, South African brandy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz