Cape Town kicks off 2025/26 cruise season with The World
The terminal recently earned international recognition, ranking 12th among the world’s most beautiful cruise ports in a study by travel insurance specialist All Clear.
Over the coming months, more than 70 vessels are expected to call at the terminal, including major international liners such as the Queen Mary 2, MS Europa, MSC Magnifica, and the domestically operated MSC Opera.
Economic impact
The cruise season is anticipated to bring significant economic benefits to Cape Town, particularly for the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.
David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, said: “Every vessel that docks here brings visitors eager to explore the city and our neighbourhood, while also supporting our retail, hospitality, and cultural offerings. It also serves as a reminder of the important role cruise tourism plays in strengthening the local economy.”