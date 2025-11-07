South Africa
    Shape the future of safe, smart, and sustainable infrastructure at Public Works 2025

    Join industry leaders at the Public Works Inspection Summit, 18-19 November 2025, Sandton, to explore how inspection drives transparency, sustainability, and resilience across South Africa’s infrastructure sector.
    Issued by MILLA SA
    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    The Public Works Inspection Summit 2025, hosted by MillaSA, brings together policymakers, technical experts, and inspection professionals to examine the vital role of inspection in strengthening public infrastructure integrity, ethics, and safety.

    Under the theme “Inspection as a Pillar of Sustainable, Safe, and Smart Infrastructure,” the summit will explore the historical evolution, current practices, and future trajectory of public works inspection as a key safeguard of national assets and public trust.

    This accredited event (ECSA: 2 CPD points | SACPCMP: 0.95 credits) features leading voices including deputy minister Sihle Zikalala, Prof Abimbola Windapo, Pontsho Mantlhakga, and Anthony Afordofe, among others.

    Dates: 18-19 November 2025
    Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg
    Register: millasa.co.za/public-works-2025
    Email: az.oc.asallim@obmalm

    Let's do Biz