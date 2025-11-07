Trending
Shape the future of safe, smart, and sustainable infrastructure at Public Works 2025
The Public Works Inspection Summit 2025, hosted by MillaSA, brings together policymakers, technical experts, and inspection professionals to examine the vital role of inspection in strengthening public infrastructure integrity, ethics, and safety.
Under the theme “Inspection as a Pillar of Sustainable, Safe, and Smart Infrastructure,” the summit will explore the historical evolution, current practices, and future trajectory of public works inspection as a key safeguard of national assets and public trust.
This accredited event (ECSA: 2 CPD points | SACPCMP: 0.95 credits) features leading voices including deputy minister Sihle Zikalala, Prof Abimbola Windapo, Pontsho Mantlhakga, and Anthony Afordofe, among others.
Dates: 18-19 November 2025
Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg
Register: millasa.co.za/public-works-2025
Email: az.oc.asallim@obmalm
