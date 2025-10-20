South Africa
    Reform or privatisation? The 5th SOE conference 2025 tackles South Africa’s state-owned enterprise future

    Join leaders, experts, and policymakers at the 5th state-owned enterprises (SOE) Conference, 6–7 November 2025, CTICC, Cape Town — exploring reform, governance, and sustainability in SA’s SOEs.
    Issued by MILLA SA
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Reform or privatisation? The 5th SOE conference 2025 tackles South Africa's state-owned enterprise future

    MillaSA invites you to the 5th State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Conference, taking place from 6–7 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

    Under the theme “Reform or Privatisation? Finding the Right Path for South Africa’s SOEs,” this pivotal event brings together government, business, legal, and economic leaders to explore practical strategies for revitalising South Africa’s state-owned enterprises.

    The conference will focus on reform models, governance, debt management, regulatory frameworks, and public-private partnerships - all aimed at driving efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

    Confirmed speakers include experts from the IMF, World Bank, Fasken, Bowmans, and leading South African institutions, offering insights into both local and global SOE transformation journeys.

    MILLA SA
    We specialise in conference management and in-house training, delivering impactful, relevant events that drive meaningful change, foster excellence, and empower businesses to differentiate and stand out in their industries.
