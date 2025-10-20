Trending
Reform or privatisation? The 5th SOE conference 2025 tackles South Africa’s state-owned enterprise future
MillaSA invites you to the 5th State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Conference, taking place from 6–7 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Under the theme “Reform or Privatisation? Finding the Right Path for South Africa’s SOEs,” this pivotal event brings together government, business, legal, and economic leaders to explore practical strategies for revitalising South Africa’s state-owned enterprises.
The conference will focus on reform models, governance, debt management, regulatory frameworks, and public-private partnerships - all aimed at driving efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.
Confirmed speakers include experts from the IMF, World Bank, Fasken, Bowmans, and leading South African institutions, offering insights into both local and global SOE transformation journeys.
- Date: 6–7 November 2025
- Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
- Register online: www.millasa.co.za/soe-2025
Contact detals
- Email: az.oc.asallim@nelloc
- +27 21 556 9253 | +27 74 229 3130 (WhatsApp)
