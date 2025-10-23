Inaugural ACPM Summit 29-30 October 2025, Olive Convention Centre, Durban

The ACPM Summit 2025 is a high-level strategic platform co-hosted by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the Association of Construction Project Managers (ACPM). Set for 29–30 October 2025, this two-day summit is designed to consolidate and scale up the professionalisation efforts currently underway across the public sector and the broader Built Environment.