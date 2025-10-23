Inaugural ACPM Summit 29-30 October 2025, Olive Convention Centre, Durban

South Africa
    The ACPM Summit 2025 is a high-level strategic platform co-hosted by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the Association of Construction Project Managers (ACPM). Set for 29–30 October 2025, this two-day summit is designed to consolidate and scale up the professionalisation efforts currently underway across the public sector and the broader Built Environment.
    Issued by MILLA SA
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Purpose and objectives

    • Align public-private sector interventions to advance professionalisation of the state.
    • Strengthen the skills pipeline through structured mentorship, secondments, and tailored programmes.
    • Showcase effective models, tailored learning for non-registered personnel, and dual registration support.
    • Foster inter-governmental coordination and sector-wide transformation through knowledge exchange and innovation.

    Featured speakers:

    • Ms Farzana Rasool
    • Prof Innocent Musonda
    • Mr Rod Oosthuizen
    • Dr Nolwazi Qumbisa
    • Ms Navisha Mitoo
    • Mr Munetsi Chiunda
    • Mr Clinton Crowie
    • Mr Mbulelo Hlalukana
    • Anthony Afordofe
    • Mr Isaac Mzumara Nkosi
    • Mr Abongile Dyawire
    • Siyabonga Mbangwa
    • Phindile Nxumalo
    • Justus Ngala Agumba
    • Gregory Mofokeng
    • Luyanda Kafile
    • Dr Msizi Myeza
    • Gilbran Dawood
    • Lungi Baloyi
    • Sindiswa Kwenaite
    • Lufuno Ratsiku
    • Natasha Van Der Berg
    • Mandisa Sibiya

    Contact information:

