Inaugural ACPM Summit 29-30 October 2025, Olive Convention Centre, Durban

Top stories
AutomotiveHow Cape Town is converting a major road into a hillclimb track
15 minutes
Marketing & MediaCSA Global and Dentsu X tapped for blockbuster Kanye West concert
1 hour
Marketing & MediaReddit accuses Perplexity AI of data theft
2 hours
Marketing & MediaHow South African advertising can be a world leader
Ray Langa 2 hours
Marketing & MediaVML's Birdwatching at The Loeries omnibus: Missed out? Catch up now!
2 hours
Marketing & MediaLaunch your career with Dentsu South Africa
Dentsu 21 hours
More news
Marketing & Media
PWC report | Youth propel Africa's E&M sector beyond global benchmarks
5 hours
Marketing & Media
EXCLUSIVE: AdForum Worldwide Summit Day 2 from Johanna McDowell
4 hours
Tourism & Travel
Cape Town Marathon cancellation hits tourism, costs millions
1 day
Healthcare
Skin-deep: Alma IQ Skin Analysis device comes to Africa
3 hours
Energy & Mining
Shell, govt apply for leave to appeal court's block 5/6/7 ruling
6 hours
Legal
Understanding the hidden benefits of voluntary liquidation
Brendan Olivier 2 hours
Agriculture
SA welcomes Zim decision to lift ban on importation of maize and grains
2 hours
Energy & Mining
Shine bright like a (natural) diamond: Lab-grown gems losing their lustre
2 hours
ESG & Sustainability
Sanlam-backed CFM’s Climate Investor Two Fund closes at $1bn
3 hours
Tourism & Travel
Envi Lodges launches first SA safari experience in Addo Private Reserve
4 hours
HR & Management
Are these red flags making top talent avoid your company?
23 hours
ICT
When workplace AI harms employees, who’s to blame?
Nadeem Mahomed, Safee-Naaz Siddiqi, Dylan Greenstone 22 hours
Tourism & Travel
SA’s tourism industry tackles human rights challenges with practical solutions
Robin Fredericks 5 hours
Energy & Mining
South Africa's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor set for a comeback
23 hours
Lifestyle
Motherdough opens in Jonkershoek Valley
5 hours
Lifestyle
Inaugural Hello Durban Festival sees Liquideep reunite
6 hours