    Water 2025: Building resilient water systems for a sustainable future

    Join policymakers, engineers, and industry leaders at Water 2025, the premier Water Infrastructure Conference, exploring innovative, equitable solutions for South Africa’s growing water challenges.
    Issued by MILLA SA
    5 Nov 2025
    South Africa’s water systems face unprecedented strain—only 40% meet microbiological standards, and access inequalities persist. Water 2025, taking place 20–21 November 2025 at The Capital 15 on Orange Hotel, Cape Town, brings together experts, government leaders, and innovators to shape a sustainable water future.

    Delegates will explore vital themes including water quality, infrastructure resilience, equitable access, and innovative financing models. Expect insightful keynotes, interactive panels, and networking opportunities designed to inspire collaboration and action.

    Be part of the dialogue that drives real change for communities across the nation.

    Register now at: millasa.co.za/water-2025

