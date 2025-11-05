Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Water 2025: Building resilient water systems for a sustainable future
South Africa’s water systems face unprecedented strain—only 40% meet microbiological standards, and access inequalities persist. Water 2025, taking place 20–21 November 2025 at The Capital 15 on Orange Hotel, Cape Town, brings together experts, government leaders, and innovators to shape a sustainable water future.
Delegates will explore vital themes including water quality, infrastructure resilience, equitable access, and innovative financing models. Expect insightful keynotes, interactive panels, and networking opportunities designed to inspire collaboration and action.
Be part of the dialogue that drives real change for communities across the nation.
Register now at: millasa.co.za/water-2025
- Water 2025: Building resilient water systems for a sustainable future05 Nov 16:18
- Inaugural ACPM Summit 29-30 October 2025, Olive Convention Centre, Durban23 Oct 10:10
- Reform or privatisation? The 5th SOE conference 2025 tackles South Africa’s state-owned enterprise future20 Oct 12:08
- 3rd AfCFTA Conf 2025 | MSMEs: Catalysts for Trade | 24-25 July | Radisson Blu, Sandton, SA11 Jul 16:36
- 11th Annual Fire Systems Design & Engineering Conference | 24–25 April 2025 | CTICC, Cape Town20 Mar 17:07