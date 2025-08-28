Primedia pays tribute to EWN’s Tshidi Madia

It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Tshidi Madia, EWN’s associate editor: politics. Tshidi passed away in hospital on Wednesday morning, 27 August 2025, after a short illness.

EWN Editor-in-Chief, Nisa Allie “Tshidi was the jewel in EWN’s crown. She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism.

She constantly raised the bar for herself, juggling reporting and her editor responsibilities, daily. Laughter and robust debate would always surround Tshidi.

Outside of her public persona, Tshidi was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Her no-holds-barred approach, seeped into every aspect of her life. She worked hard and loved even harder. The sun shines differently without you today, Matshidiso. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Tshidi’s father, her siblings, her nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins and broader family.”

“We have lost one of the most respected voices in South African journalism,” said Mzo Jojwana, Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, responding to her loss. “Tshidi made sense of and guided us through the South African political narrative.”

“Tshidi was known for her ability to engage with politicians across the political spectrum, asking tough questions while maintaining a professional and respectful demeanour. Her work was guided by a commitment to providing the public with a clear and empathetic understanding of how political events impact their daily lives.”

“Tshidi will be deeply missed by the millions of our listeners, viewers, and readers who followed her reporting for EWN as well as her contributions on 702, Cape Talk, 947, KFM, our websites, podcasts, and videos,” Jojwana said.

Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter said, “Tshidi was a force that I have seldom encountered in the many years of my experience in the media world, both locally and internationally. She was incredibly well connected, respected across the political spectrum with an excellent network of contacts whom she had nurtured over the years”.

“Her style was unique, and she was able to hold those in power to account with a fierce charm that tinkled.”

“She will be greatly and sadly missed by me and the whole Primedia family. On behalf of all at Primedia, I send our condolences to her family and friends at this time of great grief,” said Procter. Allie concludes, “Tshidi sent me this quote recently which feels apt to repeat in her honour: “In courage and poise, she boldly stands tall, her heart beats in rhythm, a powerful call. Amidst life’s harsh trials, her light shines so bright, a beacon of hope in the darkest of night.”



