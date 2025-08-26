WomensMonth: Dorcas Dlamini Mbele on mentorship, empowerment and leading women in hospitality

This Women’s Month, Bizcommunity is celebrating women who are making a difference in their industries. Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, area commercial director, sub-Saharan Africa at Marriott International, is one of them. Growing up in a family that valued education, Mbele learned early on the importance of hard work and always keeping curious.

Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, Area Commercial Director, sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International

She started her career at 19 as a junior sales coordinator at Protea Hotels by Marriott, and through dedication, mentorship, and a love of learning, she now leads commercial operations across sub-Saharan Africa.

Along the way, Mbele has focused on supporting other women, championing mentorship, and building inclusive workplaces. Her journey isn’t just about personal success—it’s about helping others grow and opening doors for women in hospitality.

In this Q&A, Mbele shares her experiences, the lessons she’s learned from mentors, how she empowers women in leadership, and how she balances her busy career with family life.

You’ve had a long and successful career in hospitality and commercial leadership across Sub-Saharan Africa. What first inspired you to pursue this path, and how has your journey evolved over the years?

My first glimpse into hospitality came through my sister, who worked for Protea Hotels by Marriott. At just 15 years old, whilst in Grade 11, she took me along on a trip to Bela Bela, and I was captivated by the warmth and connection this industry creates.

Years later, after studying web design, she encouraged me to apply for a role in sales under the guidance of industry titan Charmaine Hardwick. That’s where I truly caught the “bug” — I loved the energy, the thrill of closing deals, and being able to help people’s travel dreams come to life.

At 19, I began as a junior sales coordinator, and by 30, I was proud to become the first black female group sales director for Protea Hotels by Marriott. My career has since evolved into commercial leadership across Sub-Saharan Africa, supporting Marriott’s growth in the region.

What continues to inspire me is the power of this industry to transform lives — creating opportunities for individuals, uplifting communities, and contributing to the economic and social growth of countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. That bigger purpose is what fuels my passion every day.

Mentorship seems to have played a pivotal role in your growth. Can you share how mentors have shaped your path and what advice you would offer young women seeking mentorship today?

Mentorship has been a cornerstone of my career. I’ve been fortunate to have leaders who were open, generous, and willing to share their wisdom — people like Charmaine Hardwick, who gave me my first real shot.

Mentors not only guided me but also broadened my perspective, challenged my thinking, and created a sense of belonging that gave me the confidence to step into bigger roles. They also opened doors I might not have accessed otherwise, accelerating my growth.

I believe leadership is about service, and part of that is paying it forward. I make it a point to mentor others, to share knowledge, and to ask tough questions that spark growth.

My advice to young women is to seek out mentors both inside and outside your industry. You need people who will challenge you, inspire you, and walk alongside you as you carve out your path. Strong mentorship builds strong teams, and these teams, in turn, build greater companies.

As a leader in an industry where senior commercial roles are often male-dominated, what unique challenges have you faced and how have you navigated them?

When I stepped into a senior role in 2014, women were still underrepresented in commercial leadership across the industry in Sub-Saharan Africa. I chose to see this as an opportunity to prove my value, to communicate clearly, and to invite others to see the strength that diversity brings. Progress happens when you turn people at the table into allies, when you invite diverse perspectives, and when you educate as you lead.

Today, there are more women in senior leadership, and I’m proud to be part of that shift. For me, the greatest reward is knowing that young women in middle management can now look up and see someone like them at the table. Representation matters — it says, “if I can be here, so can you.”

Marriott International has a strong focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). How do you see these initiatives impacting women’s advancement in the hospitality sector, especially in leadership roles?

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is embedded in our culture. Globally, women make up nearly half of our executive positions, which shows great progress – but there is more to be done. According to the Department of Tourism’s 2022 figures, while women make up nearly 70% of the tourism workforce in South Africa, fewer than 40% are in managerial roles, only 20% in general management, and as little as 5–8% at board level. That gap is exactly why programmes like our Khulanathi Leadership Development Programme are so critical.

Khulanathi, meaning “grow with us,” has been designed to fast-track talented individuals into leadership roles and bridge the gender and equity gap in the tourism sector. The 12-month programme includes a six-month management course, followed by an internal curriculum that encompasses formal education, discipline-focused development through cross-exposure, and job shadowing.

Nearly 60% of our graduates are women, many of whom have gone on to lead hotels, departments, or regional portfolios. This kind of structured investment is critical in shifting the landscape. By creating clear pathways, investing in training, and promoting inclusive workplaces, we’re building a pipeline of women leaders who will define the future of hospitality.

You are passionate about youth and women’s representation in the workplace. What practical steps can companies take to create more inclusive and supportive environments for women?

Creating an inclusive workplace for women requires deliberate action. Mentorship programmes are essential as they help build a pipeline of future leaders who are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the business world.

Companies must create a culture based on inclusion, respect, and belonging. This includes implementing policies that promote work-life balance, equal pay, and career development opportunities. Celebrating and sharing women’s success stories is another powerful tool, inspiring others while normalising women in leadership.

Lastly, progress must be measured — what gets measured gets improved. Regularly reviewing gender representation at all levels holds leadership accountable and ensures momentum. These steps, taken together, move beyond tokenism towards genuine transformation. At Marriott, we’ve seen how women not only drive performance but also shape culture — and when culture is strong, businesses thrive.

How do you balance your demanding professional role with your personal life as a wife and mother? What strategies have helped you maintain this balance?

Balancing a career in hospitality with family life is never easy — the industry demands long hours and frequent travel. For me, the key has been intentionality.

I prioritise how and when I travel to maximise quality time at home, and I make a conscious effort to be fully present wherever I am — engaged at work, and equally present with my family. Over time, I’ve also learned the importance of switching off completely during family moments, giving myself permission to rest and recharge.

I’m fortunate to have a strong support system, particularly my husband and family, who help keep things running smoothly when I’m away. We’ve also created rituals that keep us connected — for example, my children track my travels on a big world map, which turns my travel into a shared experience.

It’s not always a perfect balance, but I believe in leading by example: showing my children that it’s possible to pursue a career you love while also making time for the people who matter most.

Reflecting on Women’s Month, what does this time mean to you personally, and what changes would you like to see in the industry to better support women’s growth and leadership?

Women’s Month is an important reminder to pause and spotlight the contributions women make every day — in our families, communities, and workplaces. But I believe it shouldn’t be confined to a single month; real progress requires daily commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity.

Women bring unique strengths to leadership — from driving performance to shaping culture through empathy, resilience, and collaboration. Yet, across hospitality, too many women remain in junior or middle management, with fewer breaking into senior decision-making roles or ownership. That needs to change.

Initiatives like Khulanathi are making an impact, but we need more companies to invest in accelerating women’s growth — through training, mentorship, and access to capital. My hope is that by 2030, we’ll not only see more women in executive positions but also more women as hotel owners and developers, shaping the industry at every level.