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    Government takes baby steps to regulate podcast industry

    South Africa’s podcast boom has, until now, largely unfolded in regulatory silence. That silence is beginning to break—and not a moment too soon.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    18 Mar 2026
    18 Mar 2026
    Podcast with MacG is widely popular in South Africa with hundreds of thousands of views per episode. Source: YouTube.
    Podcast with MacG is widely popular in South Africa with hundreds of thousands of views per episode. Source: YouTube.

    Multiple stakeholders

    On 24 March 2026, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will convene a high-level roundtable bringing together podcasters, policymakers, regulators and industry stakeholders. Framed as a multi-stakeholder dialogue on “balanced regulation”, the meeting signals a shift in posture: podcasting is no longer just a cultural phenomenon, but a sector edging into policy territory.

    The timing is telling. Podcasting in South Africa has grown rapidly, driven by increased smartphone penetration, wider internet access and a confident, fast-moving creator economy. Once seen as a niche format has become a significant media channel.

    But growth without guardrails inevitably invites scrutiny.

    MacG and Minnie Dlamini

    The controversy involving podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and media personality Minnie Dlamini last year is a case in point. After making derogatory and unsubstantiated remarks about Dlamini on his widely popular show Podcast and Chill with MacG, MacG triggered a wave of public backlash that extended beyond social media outrage. Civil society groups condemned the comments as misogynistic, government officials weighed in, and the matter escalated to legal action. He has since apologised for the remarks.

    What made the incident particularly significant was not just its offensiveness, but what it exposed: a gap. Unlike traditional broadcasters, podcasters operate largely outside formal regulatory frameworks. There is no clear, widely enforced mechanism for accountability when content crosses ethical or legal lines, and limited recourse for those targeted. Even if a personality is ousted from traditional media they can still create their own programmes on platforms such as YouTube.

    As communications expert Tlhogi Ngwato observes, this dynamic allows influence to be repackaged and amplified: live events, merchandise, and loyal audiences can quickly turn notoriety into a thriving business. Without formal accountability mechanisms, digital platforms can inadvertently normalise harmful behaviour, demonstrating that deplatforming alone does not remove impact—it simply shifts it to spaces with fewer constraints.

    This is the grey area the upcoming roundtable is attempting to confront.

    Committee chairperson Khusela Sangoni-Diko has positioned the engagement as a constructive platform—one that brings together Parliament, regulators, creators, platforms and civil society. Her emphasis on balancing public-interest protections with the need to nurture a growing creative sector suggests a careful, if cautious, approach. The aim, at least in principle, is not to impose control, but to build consensus.

    That balance will be difficult to achieve.

    Democratisation of media

    Podcasting has democratised voice in ways that traditional media never fully managed. It has opened space for new languages, new perspectives and new forms of storytelling. It has allowed creators to bypass legacy gatekeepers and speak directly to audiences. Any regulatory framework that fails to protect this openness risks undermining the very conditions that made podcasting thrive.

    Yet the MacG controversy—and others like it—illustrates the limits of a completely hands-off approach. As audiences grow and monetisation deepens, so too does influence. And with influence comes responsibility, whether formally enforced or not.

    The question, then, is not whether podcasting should be regulated, but how.

    Among the issues expected to be discussed at the roundtable are how podcasts fit within existing legal frameworks, whether co-regulatory models could offer a middle ground, how complaints might be handled, and what measures could expand opportunities for local creators. These are not merely technical considerations; they are foundational questions about the future of South Africa’s digital public sphere.

    The roundtable is expected to produce a report outlining consensus points and next steps.

    Read more: podcasting, Media freedom, freedom of speech, regulation, legal frameworks, Karabo Ledwaba, Podcast and Chill with MacG
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    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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