Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Junior Research Co- Ordinator Cape Town
On the Dot Door2Door: New research findings 2026
Introduction: Understanding today’s shopper
In an increasingly complex retail landscape, understanding how consumers make decisions has never been more critical.
Our latest research combines face-to-face interviews with household decision makers in township retail areas, alongside a national online survey of over 1,400 digitally connected shoppers across all nine provinces. Conducted in November and December 2025, the study provides a comprehensive view of how South Africans plan, shop, and purchase.
The findings are clear: despite the rise of digital media, printed leaflets remain one of the most powerful tools in influencing consumer behaviour.
This research was conducted by AlchemistC on behalf of On the Dot.
Shopping decisions happen before the store
Today’s shoppers are not making decisions in-store – they are arriving with intent.
- 48% choose stores primarily based on price
- 20% are driven by promotions
- 90% say leaflets make shopping easier
- 86% say leaflets help them save money.
Leaflets play a critical role in pre-shop planning, helping consumers compare offers, set budgets, and decide where to shop before they even leave home.
Trust is the currency of retail
In a world where consumers are increasingly sceptical, trust has become the most valuable currency.
Leaflets stand out as:
- The most trusted retail medium
- A source of clear and accurate pricing
- A platform for credible promotions.
This trust translates directly into action – reinforcing the role of print as a reliable and influential channel.
From attention to action
Leaflets don’t just inform – they drive measurable behaviour.
- 96% read, keep, or glance through leaflets
- 67% keep them for several days
- 27% keep them for over a week
- 65% share them within their household.
This extended lifespan and shared usage amplify their impact far beyond initial exposure.
After engaging with a leaflet:
- 71% visit a store
- 62% make a purchase
- 82% try a new brand
- 73% act after just one or two exposures.
Leaflets effectively move consumers from awareness to action – driving store visits, purchases, and brand trial.
The rise of digital fatigue
While digital advertising continues to grow, consumer engagement is declining.
- 77% feel overwhelmed by digital advertising
- 85% sometimes or actively ignore or block online ads
- Nearly 50% say they spend less time engaging with online promotions than a few years ago.
This phenomenon – digital fatigue – is reshaping how brands need to communicate.
Consumers are tuning out digital noise, creating an opportunity for more tangible, trusted formats to stand out.
Print leads, digital supports
The future isn’t print versus digital – it’s about the right balance.
Consumer preferences show:
- 50% prefer printed leaflets
- 23% prefer digital only
- 25% want both working together.
Print anchors decision-making, while digital enhances convenience.
Print anchors. Digital amplifies.
Why this matters for advertisers and retailers
The implications are significant:
Influence happens at home
Leaflets reach consumers at the critical moment – when budgets are set and shopping lists are created.
Promotions drive store choice
Price and specials remain the strongest drivers of retailer selection – exactly what leaflets communicate best.
Shared media extends reach
Leaflets are read, kept, and shared, extending their influence across households.
The bottom line
Leaflets continue to deliver strong, measurable results:
- 86% use leaflets weekly
- 79% rate them as the most useful promotional medium
- 4.8/5 trust score
- 71% drive store visits
- 62% drive purchases
- 82% drive brand trial
- 73% prompt action after just 1 to 2 exposures
- 92% say leaflets still matter.
At the same time:
- 77% feel overwhelmed by digital ads
- 85% actively ignore or block them.
Final thought
If your brand isn’t in the customer’s hand, your competitor’s probably is.
On the Dot delivers
Scale. Reach. Reliability.
For further information on On the Dot and their service offering, visit our website www.onthedot.co.za or contact our call centre (087) 353-1291.
For more information on this research please reach out to Dalene Muller, founder at AlchemistC az.oc.ctsimehcla@enelad.
- On the Dot Door2Door: New research findings 202618 Mar 10:53
- Vol. 08 - Welcome to On the Dot Insights Newsletter24 Nov 13:15
- Vol. 07 - Welcome to On the Dot Insights Newsletter30 Oct 12:23
- Vol. 06 - Welcome to On the Dot Insights Newsletter15 Oct 11:07
- Mags4Me - home of your favourite international magazines - powered by On the Dot21 Apr 11:50