On the Dot Door2Door: New research findings 2026

Why leaflets still drive trust, planning and purchase.

Introduction: Understanding today’s shopper

In an increasingly complex retail landscape, understanding how consumers make decisions has never been more critical.

Our latest research combines face-to-face interviews with household decision makers in township retail areas, alongside a national online survey of over 1,400 digitally connected shoppers across all nine provinces. Conducted in November and December 2025, the study provides a comprehensive view of how South Africans plan, shop, and purchase.

The findings are clear: despite the rise of digital media, printed leaflets remain one of the most powerful tools in influencing consumer behaviour.

This research was conducted by AlchemistC on behalf of On the Dot.

Shopping decisions happen before the store

Today’s shoppers are not making decisions in-store – they are arriving with intent.

48% choose stores primarily based on price



20% are driven by promotions



90% say leaflets make shopping easier



86% say leaflets help them save money.

Leaflets play a critical role in pre-shop planning, helping consumers compare offers, set budgets, and decide where to shop before they even leave home.

Trust is the currency of retail

In a world where consumers are increasingly sceptical, trust has become the most valuable currency.

Leaflets stand out as:

The most trusted retail medium



A source of clear and accurate pricing



A platform for credible promotions.

This trust translates directly into action – reinforcing the role of print as a reliable and influential channel.

From attention to action

Leaflets don’t just inform – they drive measurable behaviour.

96% read, keep, or glance through leaflets



67% keep them for several days



27% keep them for over a week



65% share them within their household.

This extended lifespan and shared usage amplify their impact far beyond initial exposure.

After engaging with a leaflet:

71% visit a store



62% make a purchase



82% try a new brand



73% act after just one or two exposures.

Leaflets effectively move consumers from awareness to action – driving store visits, purchases, and brand trial.

The rise of digital fatigue

While digital advertising continues to grow, consumer engagement is declining.

77% feel overwhelmed by digital advertising



85% sometimes or actively ignore or block online ads



Nearly 50% say they spend less time engaging with online promotions than a few years ago.

This phenomenon – digital fatigue – is reshaping how brands need to communicate.

Consumers are tuning out digital noise, creating an opportunity for more tangible, trusted formats to stand out.

Print leads, digital supports

The future isn’t print versus digital – it’s about the right balance.

Consumer preferences show:

50% prefer printed leaflets



23% prefer digital only



25% want both working together.

Print anchors decision-making, while digital enhances convenience.

Print anchors. Digital amplifies.

Why this matters for advertisers and retailers

The implications are significant:

Influence happens at home

Leaflets reach consumers at the critical moment – when budgets are set and shopping lists are created.

Promotions drive store choice

Price and specials remain the strongest drivers of retailer selection – exactly what leaflets communicate best.

Shared media extends reach

Leaflets are read, kept, and shared, extending their influence across households.

The bottom line

Leaflets continue to deliver strong, measurable results:

86% use leaflets weekly



79% rate them as the most useful promotional medium



4.8/5 trust score



71% drive store visits



62% drive purchases



82% drive brand trial



73% prompt action after just 1 to 2 exposures



92% say leaflets still matter.

At the same time:

77% feel overwhelmed by digital ads



85% actively ignore or block them.

Final thought

If your brand isn’t in the customer’s hand, your competitor’s probably is.

On the Dot delivers

Scale. Reach. Reliability.

For further information on On the Dot and their service offering, visit our website www.onthedot.co.za or contact our call centre (087) 353-1291.

For more information on this research please reach out to Dalene Muller, founder at AlchemistC az.oc.ctsimehcla@enelad.



