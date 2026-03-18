Inaugural Africa Consultancy Performance Index opens for PR agencies

Earned First's Consultancy Performance Index, its data-driven benchmark that recognises PR consultancies across a range of key industry metrics, is now accepting submissions from PR consultancies across the African continent.

Submissions are now open for the inaugural Africa Consultancy Performance Index, EArned Media's data-driven benchmark that recognises PR consultancies across a range of key industry metrics (Image supplied)

The inaugural Africa Index launches after producing similar research in Asia-Pacific and MENA, which has been received very well.

The Index is part of Earned Media's landmark initiative to identify and recognise the industry's most innovative and impactful PR consultancies, which will culminate in Earned First Index Champions being recognised across specific markets and categories.

The Index addresses the industry's need for transparent, comprehensive benchmarking that goes beyond traditional criteria to evaluate the full spectrum of consultancy performance, including client impact, innovation capabilities, business growth and industry leadership.

Asia-Pacific Champions and MENA Champions have already been revealed, alongside crucial data and trends produced from the research.

Five performance areas

Submissions, which do not carry any cost, will be evaluated across five key performance areas, informing published scorecards for consultancies that are shortlisted for further recognition:

Business Performance (25%)



Creative Impact & Client Outcomes (25%)



Innovation & Thought Leadership (20%)



Talent & Culture (20%)

Industry Leadership (10%)

The deadline for Africa submissions is 1 May 2026. You may edit a completed submission at any point before this date via the link in your confirmation email.

For partially completed submissions, your progress is automatically saved as long as you resume from the same browser/device.

See submission details here.