Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comIntercareBonitasCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Towards a pro-breastfeeding culture in South Africa

2 Aug 2022
Issued by: Association for Dietetics in South Africa
South Africa has one of the lowest rates of exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) for infants from 0 to 6 months on the continent. At a rate of less than 32% in 2016, it is unlikely that the country can meet the Who's (World Health Organisation's) global target of a 70% EBF rate by 2030. In line with international codes, the country has regulations in place to protect breastfeeding, and to limit the formidable marketing powers of infant formula producers. So, what more needs to be done?
Towards a pro-breastfeeding culture in South Africa

Breastmilk is the natural, sustainable food for the healthy development of babies and young children. It cannot be replicated by infant feeding formulas. It provides for all the nutritional needs of an infant up to 6 months of age while also conveying immune-boosting antibodies from mother to child. Breastmilk continues to play vital nutritional and developmental roles once babies are introduced to age-appropriate complementary foods after 6 months, and therefore the Who recommends ongoing breastfeeding for two years, and beyond.

According to Unicef (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund), babies who are exclusively breastfed are 14 times more likely to survive to six months of age than those who are formula fed. Breastfeeding can provide protection against many childhood illnesses such as diarrhoea, allergies and middle ear infections. Yet, formula feeding is widely accepted in South Africa, even though it creates a significant financial strain in low income households. An additional concern in the country is that the required hygiene standards in the proper preparation and use of infant formula are impossible to meet in households and communities with no access to clean, running water and lack of consistent access to energy for boiling water and sterilising bottles and utensils.

Maria van der Merwe, president of Adsa (The Association for Dietetics in South Africa) says: “We are battling the legacy of the once unfettered marketing, including free giveaways, of infant formula not just to new mothers, but also to the health professionals engaging with them. There’s still a pervasive false view that when it comes to infant health and development, breastfeeding and infant formula are somehow equal, which they are most definitely not. It is uncontested that scientific evidence shows that ‘breast is best’. We need a whole-society approach and multi-level advocacy if we are to create a pro-breastfeeding culture in South Africa that supports higher rates of EBF, and longer breastfeeding durations once complementary foods have been offered.”

Although South Africa has acceptable regulations governing the marketing of infant formula in the country, well-resourced infant formula marketers are adept at finding loopholes. Dr Chantell Witten, from the DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Food Security at the University of the Western Cape, is one the country’s leading breastfeeding advocates, and is passionate about infant nutrition. She says: “Research has shown that we are not effective enough yet at attenuating the aggressive influence and interference of the formula industry. They are involved in the training and continuous development of health professionals, sponsoring conferences and putting promotional speakers forward at events. They are reaching mothers through social media channels and gathering their data. Marketing tactics are used to present breastfeeding as arduous, to undermine mother’s confidence in their abilities to produce milk, raising insecurities about their bodies and their parenting skills. There’s an insidious campaign, flying under the radar of the code that is grooming mothers to formula feed. So much of this is playing out in under-regulated digital spaces, and this demands a greater whole-society awareness that breast is best so that you have citizen advocates standing up to support breastfeeding moms.”

Daddy Mathews, registered dietitian and deputy director, Nutrition Services in Limpopo, says that while the correct regulations and policies are in place to protect breastfeeding, enforcement is weak. He says: “There are inadequate resources, both human and financial, for monitoring and evaluation, and then a lack of serious fines or prosecutions for those who are out of line. We are seeing marketeers shift promotions to social media channels where they are using cross-promotional tactics that breach the country’s code. The powerful infant formula industry is taking advantage of loopholes, and resorts to legal threats if confronted. It is an ongoing concern that in a low to middle income country like South Africa, infant formula sales are sky-rocketing, which contributes to excess infant morbidity and mortality.”

From an advocacy point of view, there is low public awareness of regulations, policies and codes, and therefore South Africans don’t know what the protections are and don’t notice if they are breached.

Van der Merwe says: “It is important to not only focus on the regulatory side, but to also actively strengthen the support to mothers. We will benefit from a whole-society approach where breastfeeding is normalised and supported. Having a breastfeeding mom frowned upon when she feeds her infant in public, or not having comfortable facilities for infant care in public spaces are barriers to breastfeeding. Equally important, partners, household members, family, friends and the community can all assist mothers and infants during their breastfeeding journey through emotional support. Support structures, especially during the first few days and weeks when breastfeeding practices are established, are key. This could include lactation support prior to and immediately after birth as well as continued support to ensure that the mother and baby are getting all the benefits of breastfeeding and to address any barriers or challenges. Taking a practical approach to supporting South African moms in more effective ways will help to increase breastfeeding rates for the benefit of our newest generation.”

World Breastfeeding Week takes place from 1 to 7 August 2022.

NextOptions
Association for Dietetics in South Africa
The Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) is the professional organisation for Registered Dietitians. The primary aims of the Assocation are to serve the interests of dietitian in South Africa and promote the nutritional well being of the community. ADSA's eleven branches provide dietitians with the opportunity to meet and network with other professionals in their provinces. ADSA assists in the development of the dietetic profession through its comprehensive Continuing Professional Development System (CPD). The association is working towards achieving optimal nutrition for all South Africans. Our vision is to represent and develop the dietetic profession to contribute towards achieving optimal nutrition for all South Africans. As the registered professionals in the field of dietetics and nutrition we support and promote the continued growth of the profession of dietetics in South Africa.
Read more: World Health Organisation, WHO, breastfeeding, Chantell Witten, Maria van der Merwe



Related

Source: Freepik.
Bio-Gate sets its sights on orthopaedics19 Jul 2022
Source: Reuters. A health worker in protective clothing carries waste for disposal outside the isolation ward where victims of the deadly Marburg virus are treated in the northern Angolan town of Uige, File.
Ghana confirms its first outbreak of highly infectious Marburg virus18 Jul 2022
Source: Reuters.
South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland12 Jul 2022
Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians. A production scientist works with samples at the Afrigen Biologics' site in Cape Town.
SA's Afrigen partners with US on mRNA vaccine research12 Jul 2022
Source: Reuters/Denis Balibouse. WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.
Kenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub11 Jul 2022
An Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, waits to receive tubes for taking blood samples at the Ebola treatment centre in Katwa, near Butembo, in the DRC, 3 October 2019. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
DRC declares end to Ebola outbreak4 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz