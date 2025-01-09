What dietitians say about 2025’s top nutrition trends

Like everything else in modern life, the landscape of food, health and nutrition is always evolving. Every year, there’s a constant flood of new food and nutrition-related products, and a deluge of social media content on eating trends. There’s also a host of new nutrition studies and emerging research that helps us to make sound choices about what we eat and to evaluate whether the latest trends will be any good for us.

The Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) has unveiled its annual insights into some of the key nutrition trends that are gaining momentum in 2025:

Trend 1: Eating for gut health and managing digestive conditions

Gut health has come into the spotlight in recent years, with growing recognition of the gut microbiome’s profound impact on overall well-being. Registered dietitian and ADSA spokesperson, Kelly Scholtz, emphasises that our gut microbiome – the beneficial bacteria in our gut – is integral to digestion, nutrient absorption, immune modulation, metabolic health, the management of inflammation and even, brain health.

“Ongoing research is unravelling the complex interplay between our gut microbiome and our overall health,” she says. “Science has given us the understanding that our lifestyles impact the health and diversity of our gut microbiome, and it’s not just about what we eat and drink, but also about how we manage stress and even, how much exercise we do.”

Food choices play an important role in managing various digestive ailments, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and lactose intolerance. If you’re battling with conditions such as these, a dietitian can help you come up with an eating plan tailored to your eating preferences and your budget.

Scholtz highlights her go-to strategy for enhanced gut health:

“The most effective dietary strategy for improving gut health is to eat a diverse range of high-fibre plant foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Apart from nourishing you directly and ensuring healthy, regular bowel function, these foods are also prebiotics, which means they provide nutrients that help your gut microbiome to thrive. You may also want to try probiotic foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and raw sauerkraut, which help to deliver live beneficial bacteria to your digestive tract where they may colonise. In addition to a healthy diet and probiotics, you may want to limit ultra processed foods and sugar, which tend to support the growth of harmful bacteria in the gut.”

Trend 2: The rise of injectable weight loss medications

Injectable semaglutide and liraglutide were initially developed for the management of type two diabetes. However, their effectiveness in suppressing appetite has been reshaping the conversation around obesity management, and many patients on the medication, whether prescribed or bought off the internet, are not people who are living with diabetes.

These medications were initially prescribed for patients with a body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m2, or BMI ≥27 kg/m2 with diabetes and/or comorbidities.These clinical guidelines make it clear that these drugs are not intended to be appropriate for everyone. ADSA spokesperson and registered dietitian, Phozia Jansen says: “These medications suppress appetite and support weight loss by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone that regulates hunger and blood sugar. However, obesity is a complex chronic disease, and these medications, on their own, are not a sustainable weight loss solution.

“Weight loss medications should never replace a balanced approach to health, as sustainable weight management requires a long-term commitment to healthy dietary habits and physical activity. Dietitians play a crucial role in helping patients build positive relationships with food, balance macronutrient intake, and address the side effects of these medications, which may include gastrointestinal disturbances and nutrient deficiencies due to a decreased dietary intake.”

It is vital to note that in 2024, SAHPRA (the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) communicated its concern about the proliferation of falsified, compounded, and substandard GLP-1-containing products being made available to the public via websites, social media platforms and other informal channels. These are untested and pose a health risk to the public.

Jansen’s advice if you are thinking of trying injectable weight loss medications:

“Despite the fact that these drugs might lessen appetite and caloric intake, there is a significant chance of regaining weight if the prescription is stopped without following a balanced diet. By taking the view that they are a ‘magic cure’, you can lose focus on maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle. Although research has shown that these drugs may be efficacious in terms of weight loss, it is crucial to understand that ‘weight loss injectables’ are not a permanent solution. Patients must learn about nutrition and foster a healthy relationship with food and physical activity to maintain a healthy weight over the long-term.”

Trend 3: Affordability over health as a main driver of food purchases

With rising food prices over the past years, many South Africans are prioritising affordability over nutrition. This shift can easily lead to an increase in energy-dense, nutrient-poor diets, which could exacerbate the country’s already high rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Kgantsho Ranyane, another ADSA spokesperson and registered dietitian, encourages practical, cost-effective strategies for maintaining good nutrition. “It helps to shift from more expensive takeaway foods to home-cooked meals, which tend to be more nutrient dense.

"Staple foods like pap and samp can be transformed into balanced meals with the addition of affordable legumes and vegetables,” she advises. “It’s also a good time to properly consider the value of home or community food gardens. If you do one thing this year to prioritise affordability as well as health, it’s to plant your own food garden to help meet your family’s nutritional needs.”

Ranyane’s top tips for more affordable healthy eating are:

“Switch to vegetable protein sources such as beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas if animal protein sources get too much for your weekly budget. When money is tight, reduce your dependence on starchy foods by incorporating more seasonal produce in your meals. Involve family members and neighbours in buying bulk vegetables and fruit that you can all share for lower prices. Don’t forget the importance of nutrient intake when you are feeling budget constraints.

"There are plenty of healthy foods such as maas, eggs and leafy greens that remain affordable. So, look for ways to plan nutrient dense meals that do fit your budget. And again, I emphasise growing your own as much as possible. Many vegetables, from spinach to chillies can be grown from seed in a pot outside your kitchen door.”

Trend 4: Eating for menopause gains momentum

Nutrition tailored to menopause is emerging as a key focus for women navigating this natural life stage. Hormonal changes during menopause can affect metabolism, appetite, and nutrient absorption, often leading to challenges such as weight gain, bone density loss, and mood swings. Scholtz highlights the importance of nutrition in managing these changes.

“Menopause is a time when nutrition really matters,” says Scholtz. “Women need to prioritise protein for muscle preservation, calcium for bone health, and healthy fats for overall well-being.” She points to phytoestrogen-rich foods, such as soy products and flaxseeds, as potentially helpful for managing hot flashes and other hormonal symptoms. Calcium-rich dairy products, vitamin D, and weight-bearing exercise are also essential to maintain bone density.

Scholtz emphasises that menopause doesn’t mean drastic dietary changes but rather a sustained commitment to balanced eating. “The misconception that weight gain and muscle loss are inevitable can be disempowering,” she explains. “With a focus on nutrient-dense foods and regular exercise, women can maintain their health and vitality.”

Scholtz’s eating for menopause top tip is:

“For bone health, ensure you are eating plenty of calcium-rich foods every day. Aim for two to three daily portions of milk, maas, yoghurt, cottage cheese or other low-fat cheese. If you want your diet to do more for you as you navigate menopause, talk to a dietitian to come up with an individualised plan that fits your eating preferences. Remember that vitamin D is also very important for calcium absorption. A simple 20-to-30-minute daily walk in sunshine can help you to maintain sufficient levels of vitamin D.”

Trend 5: The rise of hyper-personalised healthy lifestyles

Hyper-personalised nutrition advice, including DNA-based recommendations, is on the rise as more people seek tailored solutions to optimise their health through nutrition and exercise. While this trend is largely driven by mid-to-high-income earners with access to advanced technologies, it reflects a growing demand for precision in dietary planning.

Although Ranyane is not yet seeing this trend become commonplace in her practice, she cautions against over-reliance on these technologies. “While they can be valuable, they’re not a replacement for traditional, evidence-based dietary advice,” she says. “Personalised data should complement, not overshadow, broader nutrition principles. These tools work best when combined with professional guidance to interpret the data correctly.”

Ranyane’s advice on exercise routine apps:

“These can be beneficial for getting you into a daily habit of being physically active. However, you need to be aware of not becoming dependent on any particular app. You must be able to maintain daily exercise levels even if an app is not available to you. It helps to understand the design of the exercise routine and what it is doing for your well-being because that helps you take ownership of your physical activity. So, avoid making decisions to follow a fad, and rather discover ways to be physically active that are enjoyable – maybe that’s an app routine or maybe it’s a daily walk or a swim.”

Trend 6: Social media is shaping food culture

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are impacting how people approach food and nutrition. Viral food trends offer easy access to new ideas and cultural cuisines while also promoting health-conscious choices and sustainable eating. However, they come with risks, including misinformation and unrealistic expectations.

“Social media can be both empowering and confusing,” says Jansen. “While it can introduce people to healthier eating habits and foster community support, it’s also a source of conflicting or misleading nutrition advice. This year, we will continue to see both pros and cons of being influenced by social media food content. Some of it is positive from a health perspective, such as the increased awareness around plant-based eating, eating for gut health, and innovative balanced meal ideas.”

On the flip side, however, Jansen warns against fads like detox diets, extreme calorie restrictions, or unverified weight-loss supplements often supported by social media. “It’s essential to fact check information with qualified professionals and approach social media trends critically,” she advises. “Not every eating trend or hack is right for everyone. A healthy, balanced approach and reliance on evidence-based studies remain the cornerstone of good nutrition, regardless of what’s trending online.”

Jansen’s advice on getting nutrition advice from social media is cautionary:

“The constant stream of ‘perfect’ meals and ‘transformation’ stories can set unrealistic expectations about body image and eating habits. This may cause some individuals to adopt extreme diets or unhealthy eating patterns that may not be sustainable or balanced. When people compare themselves to ‘health’ influencers, they often fail to examine if those influencers are actually truthful or if they are simply creating content for ‘likes’. Additionally, we are all genetically different, so what works for an influencer won’t necessarily work for you. It is strongly advised to fact check nutrition information with dietitians, who are the trained experts in evidence-based nutrition.”

These trends underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of nutrition as we head into 2025, emphasising the importance of evidence-based advice in navigating the glut of information and constant innovation shaping how we eat. When it comes to our health, and the health of our family, the backbone is tried and tested advice, as well as critical thinking and self-awareness so that we can avoid jumping on bandwagons that don’t support us living our best lives.

To find a registered dietitian in your area, visit www.adsa.org.za.



