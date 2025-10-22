CMO Playbook: 5 strategic plays for leaders navigating marketing mayhem

With all the new tech flooding the marketing world, it’s easy for brands to feel overwhelmed. People love to stir up drama by claiming that tools like AI have made agencies obsolete, but let’s settle down. The machine is human-made, and it’s here to serve us.

What truly matters right now is leadership. Agencies need strong leaders who can guide clients through the chaos. The basics of marketing still work when it comes to generating real business. At Hoorah, our goal is to show clients what’s possible and what’s not through honest, open reflection.

The “hot new thing” of the month won’t drive long-term brand sales; it’ll only generate short-term gimmick wins for agencies. Agencies need clients, but now, more than ever, brands need agencies. Many brands are caught in a trap of stagnation. There’s so much to do that they don’t know where to start. Here are five strategic plays CMOs should focus on.

1. In-house vs outsourcing

This topic is hotter than ever. At Hoorah, we call our model Hoorah Inside. I firmly believe clients should in-house some marketing services.

We’ve shown at AB InBev, Heineken, Alexforbes, and Nestlé that bringing creative or media functions in-house can have a massive positive impact. You need scale to do it properly; that’s when you see real efficiency in cost, quality of work, and speed.

The key is knowing what to in in-house and what not to. Partner with specialist agencies who can help you identify where to build internal teams and how to manage them. Not all brands are good at building in-house capabilities, knowing their strengths, and seeking help where needed.

2. Get real about organic vs paid media

The difference between organic and paid must be clearly defined, and the true impact of each must be understood. Organic media is often ignored because it’s harder. But SEO is crucial, and too many brands overlook it or can’t measure its impact.

SEO can help you track brand growth by measuring brand mentions and search performance over time. Run keyword and brand search reports; the results are eye-opening.

Also, make sure your paid media is measured correctly. Poor naming conventions often hide vital data. It’s technical and sometimes frustrating, but listen to your media teams; the details matter.

3. CRM isn’t SMS spam

For goodness’ sake, stop spamming your customers. It’s lazy, short-sighted, and it damages your brand. CRM and loyalty strategies should live in gamification, not in inboxes.

Create an idea that gets audiences to engage with your brand, building shared behaviour and open communication. WhatsApp and gaming platforms are unlocking new, fun ways to engage audiences.

You need creative thinking to unlock value here. The mechanics exist; you just need the right idea. For example, at Hoorah, we built Wildspace.co.za for RCL Foods, gathering new data and connecting with fresh audiences through interactive engagement.

4. Use AI for creative automation, not for cutting corners

Please don’t try to make a scrappy TV ad in-house just to prove you don’t need an agency. AI is powerful, and agencies like Hoorah are already using it to create dynamic, beautiful content that elevates the experience for clients.

AI amplifies processes that improve efficiency and creativity. At Hoorah, we use AI for content calendars, content creation, media buying, data insights, and trend tracking. Tools like Claude are brilliant for building microsites and apps fast.

Find a problem, identify it, and see if your agency has the skills to help solve it. Machines are powerful, but you still need creative humans to crack the ideas that make automation truly come alive.

5. Great brands have great partners

The best CMOs treat their agencies as partners, as one team. Collaboration between agency and internal teams drives magic. It’s impossible to do everything in-house or to know it all.

The best leaders I’ve worked with engaged deeply: they met often, included us in decision-making, and respected our expertise. The results spoke for themselves.

Ideas have the power to change the world. Creativity is more alive than ever, and this new tech-driven world excites me. At Hoorah, we thrive on exploring what’s next because when creativity and technology come together, the possibilities are endless.

Be brave. Be curious. Don’t follow, invent, and explore.

