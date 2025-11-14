Heineken World Tour: Cape Town's streets turn into a Formula 1 frenzy

Proving that Formula 1 in South Africa is more than a race, it’s a lap around the world, the Heineken World Tour promises a day filled with speed, style, music and memories.

Image supplied

South African fans are about to experience Formula 1 like never before. As part of its global World Tour, Heineken will be transforming Cape Town’s streets into a high-octane playground on 30 November 2025, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime premium fan experience that merges the thrill of F1, urban lifestyle energy, and Heineken’s signature sophistication.

Dubbed as ‘more than a race, it’s a lap around the world’, the Heineken World Tour brings the brand’s partnership with Formula 1 directly to South African fans on home soil.

Hardcore enthusiasts and eventgoers alike will get to experience the roar of authentic F1 race cars on display, feel the rhythm of dynamic musical acts, and go deeper with interactive fan zones.

Each of these exclusively curated Heineken moments will also bring the bustling and immersive F1 experience to life in a way that will get any F1 enthusiast’s engine humming.

Cape Town is set to become the ultimate playground for motorsports fans as the World Tour brings action, music, and unforgettable F1 experiences.

Picture strolling past a real F1 car, feeling the engine’s roar in your chest, snapping photos in vibrant fan zones, and immersing yourself in live performances that turn the city into a festival of speed, sound, and style.

Every corner is designed to make fans feel part of the global Formula 1 phenomenon – with a special live viewing of the Qatar Grand Prix to bring fans together.

“This isn’t just about watching a race,” says Alex Drake, Heineken's brand director for South Africa.

“It’s about stepping into the world of F1, feeling the adrenaline, the style, and the excitement firsthand. The World Tour will let South Africans finally live the experience, turning Cape Town into a global F1 hub for the day.”

Fans will also discover exclusive Heineken activations, from immersive lifestyle experiences to premium hospitality moments, creating memories that go far beyond the chequered flag.

Whether you’re a die-hard F1 enthusiast or simply love music, culture, and premium experiences, Drake says the World Tour will fuse sport and lifestyle and do it with South African style.

Warrick Wyngaard, marketing communication manager at Heineken South Africa, adds: “We’re bringing global energy home. This World Tour isn’t only for F1 fans but rather for anyone who wants to feel the pulse of a global fanbase. Cape Town is stepping into the spotlight, and everyone is invited to join this exclusive event and help us celebrate the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Tickets and full event details can be found here.