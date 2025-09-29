Heineken launches special edition Track Bottle Collection

Heineken is putting South African fans in the driver’s seat of the Formula 1 experience with the launch of its Special Edition Track Bottle Collection. Inspired by some of the world’s most iconic F1 circuits, the six-bottle and can range will be available locally from 1 October 2025.

Image supplied

Featuring designs that celebrate legendary tracks in Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Great Britain, and Italy, the collection is crafted for both beer lovers and Formula 1 memorabilia collectors.

“This campaign is a global celebration, with Heineken rolling out bottles to drum up excitement and passion for F1, in a way where nobody is excluded,” says Alex Drake, Heineken brand director for South Africa. “With the Special Edition Track Bottles, we wanted to bring the premium F1 experience home, celebrating the sport we all know and love.”

The global pull of Formula 1

Formula 1 is bigger than ever, boasting a worldwide fanbase of 827 million people. Importantly, the sport is attracting younger audiences, with 43% of fans now under 35. F1 estimates that this segment is growing by 51 million fans annually, underscoring its global momentum.

Bringing the track to South Africa

As part of the campaign, Heineken and Formula 1 will stage a World Tour, with Cape Town hosting a stop on 30 November 2025. The event promises a one-of-a-kind spectacle, featuring an actual F1 car on the streets, immersive lifestyle experiences, and photo opportunities designed to put fans at the heart of the action.

The Special Edition Track Bottles will also be complemented by a luxury showcase: the Luxurious Marble Circus, set for 4–5 October at Ground The Venue, Muldersdrift, Gauteng. Here, Heineken will unveil a super-exclusive F1-inspired bottle in an experiential setting designed to thrill.

“It’s more than a race, it’s a lap around the world,” Drake says. “Each design heroes a legendary track and gives fans the chance to celebrate F1 right here at home. Whether you’re hosting a watch party, enjoying a night out, or appreciating the sport’s adrenaline rush, the Special Edition Track Bottles bring the global F1 lifestyle into everyday moments.”

Beyond the bottles

Heineken’s involvement in Formula 1 began in 2016 and has since evolved into a cornerstone of its global brand strategy. From trackside activations to immersive fan experiences, the brand has consistently amplified the excitement of F1.

In South Africa, Heineken is doubling down on its commitment by investing in local fan experiences, activations, and events that deepen engagement with the sport.

At the heart of the campaign is a reminder about responsible enjoyment. “When you drink, you should never drive,” Drake emphasises. “Our commitment to moderation goes hand in hand with celebrating F1’s speed, thrill, and sophistication.”

Collect, celebrate, and connect

South African fans can collect all six Special Edition Track Bottles, attend Heineken’s exclusive Formula 1 events, and share their moments with the global F1 community.

“With the Special-Edition Track Bottles and exciting fan experiences to look forward to, we’re celebrating the races, tracks, and thrill of Formula 1 – right here at home,” concludes Drake.