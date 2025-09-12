Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 opens nominations

Nominations for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 are officially open for nominations until 3 October 2025. This year sees the introduction of the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award .

Category is…

Accessory Award



Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M



Farm-to-Fashion Award



Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa



Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award



Retail Award



Student Award



Tastemaker Award



Trans-seasonal Design Award

The winner of the Changemaker Award presented by Bash will receive R100,000.

The Changemaker category is not open for nominations; instead, the winner will be selected from the winners of the other categories.

Due to logistics, the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award is not eligible to be considered for the Changemaker Award.

The Emerging Design Award presented by H&M also receives R100,000.

For more information, head here.