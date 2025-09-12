Subscribe & Follow
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 opens nominations
Nominations for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 are officially open for nominations until 3 October 2025. This year sees the introduction of the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award .
Image credit: Dakota Spencer on Dupe Photos
Category is…
- Accessory Award
- Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M
- Farm-to-Fashion Award
- Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa
- Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award
- Retail Award
- Student Award
- Tastemaker Award
- Trans-seasonal Design Award
The winner of the Changemaker Award presented by Bash will receive R100,000.
The Changemaker category is not open for nominations; instead, the winner will be selected from the winners of the other categories.
Due to logistics, the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award is not eligible to be considered for the Changemaker Award.
The Emerging Design Award presented by H&M also receives R100,000.
For more information, head here.