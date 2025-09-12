South Africa
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 opens nominations

    Nominations for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025 are officially open for nominations until 3 October 2025. This year sees the introduction of the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award .
    12 Sep 2025
    12 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Dakota Spencer on
    Image credit: Dakota Spencer on Dupe Photos

    Category is…

    • Accessory Award
    • Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M
    • Farm-to-Fashion Award
    • Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa
    • Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award
    • Retail Award
    • Student Award
    • Tastemaker Award
    • Trans-seasonal Design Award

    The winner of the Changemaker Award presented by Bash will receive R100,000.

    The Changemaker category is not open for nominations; instead, the winner will be selected from the winners of the other categories.

    Due to logistics, the Pan-African Artisanal Fashion Award is not eligible to be considered for the Changemaker Award.

    The Emerging Design Award presented by H&M also receives R100,000.

    For more information, head here.

