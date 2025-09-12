Do you have what it takes to compete?

This was the central question posed in the first webinar of the '2025 Marketing Masterclass' series, hosted by Daily Maverick in partnership with eatbigfish Africa, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), and the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA).

The session was led by David Blyth and Khaya Dlanga from eatbigfish Africa, with panellists Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director: HomeCare Southern Africa at Unilever, and Sechaba Motsieloa, founder of KANSY Group. Together, they unpacked the key competencies marketers need to remain relevant, create meaningful value, and drive business growth in a world where the rules are being rewritten in real time.

Fundamentals still matter

Despite the rise of AI and emerging technologies, the consensus among the panel was clear: the foundational principles of marketing still hold true. Elizabeth described a great marketer as someone fundamentally interested in solving consumer problems, whether through products or services. This call back to basics echoed throughout the discussion. Core capabilities such as strategic thinking, business acumen, consumer understanding, creativity, and communication remain essential. These are not ‘old school’ skills – they are enduring ones. They form the foundation upon which new tools and channels must be layered.

Adaptability is non-negotiable

While the fundamentals remain, the game is undoubtedly changing. The convergence of media channels, the proliferation of big data and AI, and rapidly shifting consumer expectations all demand that marketers evolve. Sechaba highlighted the importance of staying intellectually curious and agile – constantly learning and adapting, and the panel encouraged marketers to embrace ambiguity, viewing it not as a threat, but as an opportunity for innovation.

They emphasised the importance of experimentation, being willing to test, learn, and iterate in real-time while remaining grounded in human insight. Success hinges on crafting effective stories tailored to the right platforms and understanding the ethical considerations and legal compliance aspects of new technologies.

The human element is marketing’s greatest advantage

In a world increasingly driven by algorithms and automation, the human element is more valuable than ever. Marketing is fundamentally about connection – the ability to engage with people on an emotional level, understand their needs, and build genuine relationships is essential. The panel agreed that empathy, curiosity, and a deep understanding of human behaviour are the traits that will continue to set great marketers apart. They also stressed the importance of compassion in both leadership and marketing – the necessity of caring for the people being served and led.

The skills gap

The panel acknowledged a growing skills gap within the marketing profession and emphasised the importance of closing it. This call to raise the bar also extended to the broader industry. Panellists urged senior marketers to actively mentor and support emerging talent, while encouraging younger professionals to take ownership of their growth, seek feedback, and remain relentlessly curious.

A key takeaway was the need for marketers to clearly demonstrate their impact on business performance – not just through traditional marketing metrics, but by showing how marketing drives revenue, profit, and shareholder value.

CMOs at the strategy table

The panel also explored the evolving role of the chief marketing officer. Far from being custodians of communication alone, CMOs are increasingly expected to lead growth and innovation across the organisation. To succeed in this expanded role, CMOs must build influence across functions, embrace data while not losing sight of intuition, and continually translate marketing activities into business outcomes.

Five takeaways for the marketer of the future

Reconnect with core principles Great marketing starts with understanding people, solving real problems, and communicating powerfully. Get that right before chasing the next shiny tool. Stay agile and curious Technology and platforms will keep changing. What matters is your ability to adapt, experiment, and learn quickly. Lead with empathy Human connection is marketing’s superpower. Build it into how you lead, how you work, and how you serve your audience. Raise the standard Join professional bodies, seek mentorship, and invest in the development of yourself and others. We rise by lifting the industry as a whole. Earn your seat at the table Speak the language of business – focus on delivering tangible business outcomes and demonstrate the impact of marketing initiatives. Prove how marketing drives growth.

This first webinar in the '2025 Marketing Masterclass' series offered both a reality check and a rallying cry. The profession is changing. Expectations are higher. But opportunity has never been greater for marketers who are willing to evolve, to lead, and to connect more deeply with both their audiences and their organisations.

This nine-part series is designed to offer practical, real-world insight for marketers navigating complexity, career growth, and creative leadership and as it unfolds, it promises to reveal how South African marketers can lead the way. To find out more about the Marketing Masterclass series, visit Daily Maverick Events.



