2 updates in released Maps survey

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has released the 19th edition Marketing All Product Survey (Maps), which contains two significant updates.

Source: © 123rf 123rf MRF has released the 19th edition Marketing All Product Survey with two significant updates

Maps is South Africa's consumer behaviour and media measurement study. This third quarterly release of 2025 also features population and weighting updates, critical to ensuring the highest levels of quality.

Maps is South Africa's consumer behaviour and media measurement study. These follow comprehensive audit procedures and quality control measures designed to maintain Maps position as the industry standard for consumer insights and media planning.

2 updates

Population framework updated Maps has implemented a population update using Statistics South Africa's 2024 mid-year population estimates, ensuring the survey continues to accurately represent the complexities of South African society. The updated framework reveals that the total population aged 15 years and older has increased by approximately two million people since 2022, representing a growth of 4.6%, and now stands at 45,686,967 individuals. International auditors Robert Ruud and Brenda Wortley from 3M3A have verified that all processes and procedures meet international standards, ensuring the results achieve maximum precision and reliability. Weighting methodology The current release also introduces an updated weighting system, following recommendations from the international auditors and with approval from the MRF Research Committee and Board. “This prioritised data integrity over speed of delivery," explains Johann Koster, MRF CEO. "These weighting improvements provide our users with more reliable insights into how consumers interact with products, services, and brands across South Africa."

Industry impact and applications

Maps, while not a media currency, does, however, serve as strategic input for media planning, brand strategy and market research across South Africa's marketing and advertising sectors.

The survey's comprehensive coverage of consumer behaviour, media consumption patterns, and demographic insights enables businesses to make informed decisions about market positioning, media investment, and consumer targeting.

Maps delivers improved accuracy for market penetration analysis and brand performance measurement.

These improvements are particularly valuable for businesses navigating South Africa's diverse and evolving consumer landscape.

Data analysis recommendations

The MRF advises users to employ careful analytical approaches when conducting comparative studies with the updated dataset.

The organisation recommends utilising percentages, proportions, and indexing rather than absolute numbers when performing trend analyses to account for population changes.

"Users should triangulate their results and exercise caution when interpreting shifts in penetration or market share," notes Koster.

"Some variations may reflect the population updates rather than actual market changes, so comprehensive analysis techniques are essential."

Future releases

The MRF has confirmed that the fourth and final release for 2025 is scheduled for mid-November, incorporating fieldwork conducted until 30 June 2025.

This release will be accompanied by a webinar presentation providing detailed insights and analysis of annual trends.

Comprehensive documentation, including detailed reports, analytical presentations, and recordings of previous webinars, is available on the MRF website.