TymeBank announces major rebrand for a global presence

TymeBank has announced plans to rebrand to GoTyme in the first half of 2026, marking a significant evolution in the bank’s brand identity and market positioning.

Source: Global Africa Network

The rebrand will align the South African bank with GoTymeBank in the Philippines, creating a unified international identity under the broader Tyme Group. This move strengthens the group’s global brand coherence and signals its growing presence in multiple markets.

According to Tyme Group, the new name reflects the next stage in TymeBank’s growth and maturity, as it transitions from a challenger bank serving primarily entry-level customers to a fully-fledged digital bank catering to a broader range of economic segments. The rebranding initiative aims to highlight the bank’s expanding capabilities, technological innovation, and continued commitment to customer-centric financial services.

While the change has been announced, it remains subject to internal and regulatory approvals. TymeBank said it would share more details, including updated brand elements and customer communication plans, closer to the launch date in 2026.

Seamless global transition

Since its launch in 2019, TymeBank has built a strong reputation as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing digital banks, known for its low fees, convenience, and digital-first model. The decision to transition to GoTyme underscores the group’s confidence in the scalability of its platform and its ambition to create a globally recognised digital banking brand.

For customers, TymeBank has assured that services and accounts will continue as normal during the rebranding process, with no disruption to existing banking functions.

By uniting its international operations under one brand, Tyme Group is positioning itself for greater cross-market collaboration, innovation, and visibility — setting the stage for its next phase of digital banking growth across emerging markets.