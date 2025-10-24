South Africa
Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Media24MILLA SASanlam FintechThe Publicity WorkshopTopco MediaESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TymeBank announces major rebrand for a global presence

    TymeBank has announced plans to rebrand to GoTyme in the first half of 2026, marking a significant evolution in the bank’s brand identity and market positioning.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Source: Global Africa Network
    Source: Global Africa Network

    The rebrand will align the South African bank with GoTymeBank in the Philippines, creating a unified international identity under the broader Tyme Group. This move strengthens the group’s global brand coherence and signals its growing presence in multiple markets.

    According to Tyme Group, the new name reflects the next stage in TymeBank’s growth and maturity, as it transitions from a challenger bank serving primarily entry-level customers to a fully-fledged digital bank catering to a broader range of economic segments. The rebranding initiative aims to highlight the bank’s expanding capabilities, technological innovation, and continued commitment to customer-centric financial services.

    While the change has been announced, it remains subject to internal and regulatory approvals. TymeBank said it would share more details, including updated brand elements and customer communication plans, closer to the launch date in 2026.

    Seamless global transition

    Since its launch in 2019, TymeBank has built a strong reputation as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing digital banks, known for its low fees, convenience, and digital-first model. The decision to transition to GoTyme underscores the group’s confidence in the scalability of its platform and its ambition to create a globally recognised digital banking brand.

    For customers, TymeBank has assured that services and accounts will continue as normal during the rebranding process, with no disruption to existing banking functions.

    By uniting its international operations under one brand, Tyme Group is positioning itself for greater cross-market collaboration, innovation, and visibility — setting the stage for its next phase of digital banking growth across emerging markets.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz