    Strategic research solutions showcased on new BMi Research site

    When looking for an insights partner, you need to be able to easily identify its services and solutions that best match your needs, as well as feedback from other clients just like you. BMi Research, one of South Africa’s leading full-service market research providers, has launched a brand new website that does just that, demonstrating exactly how its strategic research solutions drive business growth.
    Issued by BMi Research
    12 Sep 2025
    12 Sep 2025
    BMi Research has more than 50 years' experience across the South African market value chain. For years, it has been the first-to-market with a number of innovative tools that have shaped the local market research industry.

    Through its current market behaviour and pricing intelligence research tools, it delivers definitive research insights and solutions that help South Africans businesses grow.

    It harnesses this wealth of experience and these strategic solutions on its new site, which has fresh, modern feel.

    Potential clients can find out more about solutions focused on:

    • Consumer behaviour and business insights, including consumer and B2B research studies using qualitative and quantitative methodologies with modern field collection methods.

    • Tools for monitoring and analysing the impact of their business’s advertising and messaging, and that of their competitors, to enable them to improve their marketing strategies.

    • Pricing intelligence, including price tracking and measuring share of shelf within the retail and wholesale landscapes in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

    The new site also houses a collection of articles where members of the BMi Research team share insights from recent surveys.

    The refreshed BMi Research website can be found at bmi.co.za.

    BMi Research
    BMi is a leading provider of market research across Africa, delivering actionable insights through customised consumer, industrial, and retail studies. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, BM helps businesses make informed decisions and drive growth.
