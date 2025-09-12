Subscribe & Follow
It’s D-day for the Assegai Awards 2025 – entries close at midnight!
The Assegai Awards are the benchmark of excellence in direct and integrated marketing, celebrating creativity, strategy, and results. Every year, the Awards shine a spotlight on work that not only demonstrates innovation but also delivers measurable impact.
No extensions
There will be no further extensions to the entry deadline, so we encourage all agencies, brands, and marketers to make the most of these final hours. Don’t miss your chance to stand among the best in the industry and gain the recognition your work deserves.
Why enter?
Submit your entry today
If you haven’t submitted yet, now is the time. The clock is ticking, entries close at midnight.
Get your last-minute entries in now www.assegaiawrds.co.za and secure your place at the Assegai Awards 2025!
