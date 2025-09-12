South Africa
    It’s D-day for the Assegai Awards 2025 – entries close at midnight!

    The wait is over, and the moment has arrived – today, 12 September 2025, marks the final deadline to submit your entries for the prestigious Assegai Awards. With entries officially closing at midnight tonight, this is the very last opportunity to put your groundbreaking campaigns forward for industry recognition.
    Issued by DMASA
    12 Sep 2025
    It&#x2019;s D-day for the Assegai Awards 2025 &#x2013; entries close at midnight!

    The Assegai Awards are the benchmark of excellence in direct and integrated marketing, celebrating creativity, strategy, and results. Every year, the Awards shine a spotlight on work that not only demonstrates innovation but also delivers measurable impact.

    No extensions

    There will be no further extensions to the entry deadline, so we encourage all agencies, brands, and marketers to make the most of these final hours. Don’t miss your chance to stand among the best in the industry and gain the recognition your work deserves.

    Why enter?

  • Celebrate your team’s achievements
  • Benchmark your work against the best in the industry
  • Showcase your brand’s innovation, creativity, and results
  • Gain visibility and recognition at the Assegai Awards Gala Evening on Thursday, 13 November 2025, at the NH Hotel, Sandton

    Submit your entry today

    If you haven’t submitted yet, now is the time. The clock is ticking, entries close at midnight.

    Get your last-minute entries in now www.assegaiawrds.co.za and secure your place at the Assegai Awards 2025!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
