It’s D-day for the Assegai Awards 2025 – entries close at midnight!

The wait is over, and the moment has arrived – today, 12 September 2025, marks the final deadline to submit your entries for the prestigious Assegai Awards. With entries officially closing at midnight tonight, this is the very last opportunity to put your groundbreaking campaigns forward for industry recognition.

The Assegai Awards are the benchmark of excellence in direct and integrated marketing, celebrating creativity, strategy, and results. Every year, the Awards shine a spotlight on work that not only demonstrates innovation but also delivers measurable impact.

No extensions

There will be no further extensions to the entry deadline, so we encourage all agencies, brands, and marketers to make the most of these final hours. Don’t miss your chance to stand among the best in the industry and gain the recognition your work deserves.

Why enter?

Celebrate your team’s achievements



Benchmark your work against the best in the industry



Showcase your brand’s innovation, creativity, and results

