Bumble apologises for celibacy ad

Dating app Bumble has apologised for its celibacy ad which has ruffled feathers across the globe.

Bumble has said the ad will be taken down. Source: X.

The company issued a public apology on Monday for billboards featuring the message "You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer.” The app had undergone a brand redesign in April, aiming to reignite user interest, which had been declining.

Bumble which has marketed itself as a female-centred dating app, where women make the first move faced backlash from women who felt the tone of the ad was misogynistic.

Bumble is mad women aren't dating anymore pic.twitter.com/ELWE95oUb6 — meh (@itstuff48) May 11, 2024

In response, Bumble said they would be removing the ads from the public domain and making a donation to domestic violence initiatives. The company said it will also offer the billboard space to the same organisations to put up ads of their choice.