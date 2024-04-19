Number one in Gauteng

The Citizen has emerged as the English daily newspaper with the highest circulation in South Africa, in the last quarter of 2023; 22,914. Our content is powerful, relevant, current, entertaining, and most importantly, trusted.

With print circulations on a downward trend, this is no mean feat, especially as The Citizen is one of only two daily newspapers in South Africa with a circulation above 20,000.

In addition, citizen.co.za boasts a monthly unique viewership of 5,6 million and consistently ranks among the top five websites in South Africa.

Meet The Citizen digital news team

Gareth Cotterell

Digital editor

Gareth initially joined The Citizen as digital news editor. Beginning of May 2023, he took over from then digital editor, Earl Coetzee, in acting capacity. On June 6, 2023 he was appointed digital editor of The Citizen.

Gareth has experience as a writer and sub-editor in online and print journalism. He has previously worked for TimesLIVE and Forbes Africa, covering sport, business and general news. He is always on the lookout for human interest stories.

Carien Grobler

Deputy digital editor

Carien Grobler is a seasoned journalist with experience in various beats at Volksblad, Netwerk24 and Accenture.

She also has a passion for agriculture and has worked as a marketing manager for the agricultural companies GWK and Omnia.

At The Citizen, as deputy digital editor, she is responsible for overseeing and ensuring the quality of all content published online.

Kyle Zeeman

Digital news editor

Kyle Zeeman is an experienced journalist and editor who has worked at some of the biggest local and international publications, including the BBC, News24 and the Sunday Times/ TimesLIVE. He joined The Citizen as news editor beginning of April 2024.

He has lead teams across several beats, and reports on everything from cats to Chiefs, and council meetings.

He hopes to one day ride on Elon Musk’s spaceship belting out verses from Bowie’s “Space Oddity”.