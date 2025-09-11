South Africa
    Meet the YouTube Works Awards winners

    YouTube marked its 20th anniversary this week with the YouTube Works Awards, honouring brands and agencies that turned the platform into a powerful driver of storytelling and measurable business impact.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Absa won the Grand Prix Award. Source: YouTube.
    Absa won the Grand Prix Award. Source: YouTube.

    Six categories

    Launched earlier in the year, a panel of industry leaders was convened to judge entries across six categories, with a focus on campaigns that demonstrated effective use of audience insights, creative vision, technology, and cross-platform integration to achieve significant business impact.

    The awards underscore YouTube's position as a platform that bridges the gap between advertisers and their audiences. YouTube provides a successful platform that also connects new brands to their audience, as 87% of viewers engage with ads and two-thirds find them relevant and trustworthy through the platform.

    Speaking at the event, Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, said: "Congratulations to all the winners! The calibre of submissions we received was truly outstanding and they showcased the vibrant ingenuity of South Africa's advertising industry.”

    The winners were selected for their ability to push the boundaries of creativity while delivering on their business objectives. The coveted Grand Prix Award, the ultimate accolade for the most effective, creative, and innovative campaign, was awarded to Absa Group Limited for their I Grew It: Finance 101 campaign. The same campaign won the YouTube Symphony Award, demonstrating how it masterfully redefined integrated marketing by harmonising YouTube with other platforms for maximum impact.

    "We launched these awards to celebrate the innovative talent behind campaigns that not only tell brilliant stories but also leverage YouTube to connect with over 25 millions of viewers and achieve significant business results. This celebratory moment shows our commitment to the growth of the creative ecosystem in South Africa even as we celebrate YouTube's 20th birthday,” Makwane added.

    The awards also recognised excellence in the following categories:

    • WeBuyCars won the Creative Visionary Award for their Rev-Jou-Jeep campaign, celebrated for its captivating and original creative vision.
    • Takealot - Naspers took home the Tech Pioneer Award for their George & Mason campaign, for its bold and excellent use of technology and AI.
    • Heineken Beverages was awarded the Hidden Gem Award for their The Beer Ads Without The Beer campaign, honoured for its brilliant audience insights that delivered measurable results.
    • Dream Drive Technologies received the Underdog Award for their Dream Drive Launch campaign, proving that a significant impact can be achieved on a small budget.

    The winners showcased how bold ideas, combined with powerful storytelling and strategic execution on YouTube, can resonate far beyond the screen. The judging process, overseen by Kantar, focused on clear business objectives and demonstrable impact, ensuring the awards are a true reflection of advertising effectiveness.

    Candice Thurston, Absa group marketing executive, who accepted both of the company’s awards with her team, said, “We believe that YouTube will be one of our most important channels across all our Pan-African markets in the next few years, and I Grew It was our first YouTube lead channel campaign. It was created to spark financial literacy and empowerment, reminding South Africans that when you nurture knowledge, you grow independence and confidence. This recognition from YouTube reinforces that your story matters.”

    See all the winners

    THE CREATIVE VISIONARY
    AwardClient nameCreative agencyMedia agencyCampaignCategoryView
    WinnerWeBuyCarsFreckle Rev-Jou-JeepVehiclesView, View
    SilverLekkeslaap - Tripco (Pty) LtdSketchbook Studios & Patriot Films There's Something for EveryoneAccomadationView
    SilverHeineken BeveragesRed Star Savanna NeatAlcoholic BeveragesView
    BronzeHeineken Beverages | SavannaDentsu Performance - Redstar/ Carat Savanna Angry LemonThe Creative VisionaryView
    BronzeDromexNettrade Programmatic, 13th Floor Digital Production Studio, Dromex Marketing TeamMetaMedia Cape TownDromex South Africa Respiratory 2025 “ YouTube CTV Campaign_MegThe Creative VisionaryView
    BronzeCity of Cape TownOgilvy South Africa, Ogilvy PR, Run Jump Fly (Production) Worst PassengersThe Creative VisionaryView
    THE UNDERDOG
    WinnerDream drive technologies (pty) ltdDream Drive + Land ON Digital Dream Drive LaunchCompetitionView
    SilverAutotrader - Homefind24 (Pty) LtdRetro Viral, Conversion Science, Have Your Say,The Media ShopDo it Big with AutotraderVehiclesView
    SilverAB InBevDraftline, Dentsu, iProspect & Dentsu Performance Drive SharpAlcoholic BeverageView
    BronzeCartrack in-houseCartrack's Anti-JammingThe UnderdogView
    THE YOUTUBE SYMPHONY
    WinnerAbsa Group LimitedUntil Until Agency & Events, Starcomm, Flume, On Point PR I Grew It: Finance 101BankingView
    SilverVolkswagen Group South AfricaOgilvy South Africa, Run Jump Fly, PHD, Advanced Driving Academy Volkswagen Night SchoolVehiclesView
    BronzeWoolworthsFlume Easter Awareness + Partnership Ads ExperimentThe YouTube SymphonyView
    BronzeReckitt | GavisconHavas Gaviscon SuperiorityThe YouTube SymphonyView
    BronzeMondelez South Africa | OreoSaatchi , Accenture Song Oreo Our WayThe YouTube SymphonyView
    THE TECH PIONERR
    WinnerTakealot - NaspersInternally developed campaign George & MasonRetailView
    SilverTakealot - Naspers  Sol De JaneiroRetailView
    SilverVolkswagen Group South AfricaOgilvy South Africa, Run Jump Fly, PHD, Advanced Driving Academy Volkswagen Night SchoolVehiclesView
    BronzeStandard BankM&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg AI Powered music adsTech PioneerView
    BronzeMTNLucky Hustle – Creative agency.Media team – MTN SA inhouseMTN Demand Gen CampaignTech PioneerView
    THE HIDDEN GEM
    WinnerHeineken BeveragesRed Star The Beer Ads Without The BeerAlcoholic BeveragesView
    SilverKing PricePorcupine Union, Freckle, Xfacta, ByDesignBloudruk MediaIn-Sho-ShoInsuranceView
    SilverShowmax - MultichoiceStudio In-house Shebeen QueenEntertainmentView
    BronzeNedbankLUCID & Joe Public Youth Honours BoardThe Hidden GemView
    BronzeCapitec BankInternal Capitec Strategic Initiative Connect New Value Awareness The Hidden Gemhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GubyJLBPD-A 
    BronzePepkor Payments & LendingAccenture (Creative Agency)Carat, Dentsu PerformanceVolume DriverThe Hidden GemView
    BronzeBetway SA20 Special Effects Media South AfricaBetway SA20 x Season 3 2025The Hidden GemView
    THE GRAND PRIX
    WinnerAbsa Group LimitedUntil Until Agency & Events, Starcomm, Flume, On Point PR I Grew It: Finance 101BankingView
    Let's do Biz