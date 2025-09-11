Beyond the wow factor: Why experiential marketing must drive measurable business impact

In today’s fast-evolving marketing landscape, emotional connection is vital, but not enough. Experiential marketing must move beyond captivating moments to deliver measurable business impact. Bonita Christie, business unit director at Publicis Commerce Experiential, believes South Africa has untapped potential in this space, especially when immersive brand experiences are paired with smart technology.

Globally, experiential marketing is well-established, but locally, it’s still gaining traction. As budgets tighten, the industry faces a turning point: experiences must be more than memorable, they must be measurable. Emotional engagement alone won’t justify investment. To earn a strategic role, experiential must evolve into a business-critical discipline.

Too often, campaigns are judged by surface metrics like footfall or social buzz. While these signal engagement, they don’t tell the full story. “Years ago, after unveiling a visually stunning activation, a client asked, ‘It looks good… but what does it do?’ That question reshaped my approach,” says Christie. Even viral moments fall short if they don’t drive trial, shift perception, or convert interest into action.

The shift begins with intent. Strategic experiential marketing starts by asking: What business problem are we solving? Whether launching a product or boosting market share, experiences must be reverse-engineered from desired outcomes. Publicis Experiential encourages marketers to align creative execution with KPIs and embed measurement from the outset - mapping the customer journey to identify where activations can influence awareness, consideration, or conversion.

Technology plays a pivotal role. QR codes, WhatsApp, and USSD can link physical engagement with digital follow-up, turning passive participation into actionable data. These touchpoints must be designed with the same creativity as the experience itself.

“Once live, the focus shifts to measurement,” says Christie. “But not all metrics are equal.” Brands must assess behavioural (foot traffic, dwell time), emotional (survey feedback), and commercial (sales uplift, promo code redemption, lead generation) indicators. Pre/post studies help isolate impact and prove ROI, offering insights for future campaigns.

As physical and digital continue to merge, hybrid “phygital” experiences are the future, enhancing reach, enabling personalisation, and optimizing in real time. The most effective campaigns will balance emotion with intention, creativity with accountability, and storytelling with strategy. When done right, experiential marketing doesn’t just create moments - it creates momentum.

About Publicis Commerce Experiential

Publicis Commerce Experiential is a strategic extension of Publicis Commerce, connecting immersive brand experiences with measurable commercial outcomes. As part of Publicis Groupe’s global commerce division, Experiential delivers purpose-driven activations that bridge physical and digital touchpoints. From live retail moments to digitally amplified campaigns, our omnichannel approach ensures brands engage and convert consumers into loyal customers.

About Bonita Christie

Bonita Christie is a seasoned marketing and business leader based in Johannesburg, with over 20 years of experience spanning retail, experiential marketing, and strategic development. She has driven high-impact campaigns for global brands, blending creativity with commercial insight to deliver sustainable results. Her leadership in landmark events like the 2010 Fifa World Cup and Nando’s 20-Year Celebration showcases her expertise in experience-based marketing. A passionate advocate for inclusive growth, Bonita has led successful SDI initiatives and mentorship programmes, aligning perfectly with Publicis Commerce Experiential’s commitment to purpose-driven, community-rooted brand experiences.



