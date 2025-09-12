CFAO South Africa’s journey of progress and purpose continues

Every CFAO South Africa milestone is more than a business update; it is a step towards creating a stronger and more sustainable future. We are making significant progress in achieving market leadership as a key player in the mobility sector.

Our recent partnership in Ogihara SA demonstrates this. This investment has already created over 120 employment opportunities, with our team collaborating with specialist skills from Thailand to share knowledge and develop essential local expertise. This month, the first customer deliveries are scheduled to commence, and by May 2026, additional volumes will be added. This project signifies more than machinery and components, it embodies opportunity, growth, and a commitment to the SA Automotive Masterplan vision.

In our Material Handling business, CFAO Equipment recently celebrated its 40th anniversary; four decades of trust, partnership, and resilience. The event, attended by over 250 stakeholders, including our local and Japanese original founders, reminded us that longevity is built on people, relationships, and innovation. Today, our partnerships with many corporate customers reflect this legacy and our ongoing success in product quality and reputation. We are also looking ahead; pioneering lithium-ion technology, minimising environmental impact, saving space, and preparing for the next frontier.

Similarly, our CFAO Mobility team continues to expand with new dealerships, strategic acquisitions, and strong recognition across leading brands. Each award isn't merely about sales but reflects the team’s passion and excellence in serving customers and communities. Our careful selection of new brands, investment in digital platforms, and development of a comprehensive pre-owned vehicle strategy will ensure that South Africans have more choices, higher quality, and increased trust in their mobility journey.

All these successes are rooted in our most valuable asset, our colleagues.

Campus South Africa by CFAO is a learning, growth, and empowerment centre serving as a primary training hub across English-speaking African countries. Moov’Up, our online job platform, lists over 120 openings, creating new career prospects. The Educational Trust supports nearly 1,000 colleagues’ children, and the YES program helps unemployed graduates build careers at CFAO SA. These initiatives symbolise hope, potential, and transformation.

Beyond this, progress continues successfully with CFAO Healthcare SA, which has exceeded expectations in its initial months, and Aeolus, renewable energy, is laying the groundwork for renewable energy solutions to help shape a cleaner tomorrow.

From heritage to innovation, mobility to energy, skills development to sustainability, CFAO SA remains committed to driving progress and purpose, contributing to a brighter, sustainable future for all.



