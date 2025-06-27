CFAO South Africa’s strong market knowledge leads us into the future

CFAO South Africa, with almost 7,000 colleagues, offers the sale and rental of vehicles and trucks, supply-chain solutions, logistics management, material handling, assembly for the automotive industry, and the import and export of automotive components. This integrated mobility ecosystem, with strong market knowledge and partnerships, adds value to the marketplace.

Andrew Velleman

As a reliable and well-established partner, we possess extensive expertise across all our sectors. Although CFAO was established in South Africa in 2020, we celebrate the long-standing positions of all our subsidiaries. This year marks 40 years for CFAO Equipment SA’s Toyota Material Handling Division; CFAO Mobility SA has celebrated over 100 years; Subaru has been in Southern Africa for over 30 years; and Toyota Tsusho Africa and Africa Mobility Solutions have been integral to our legacy business for more than 25 years. This long-term perspective contributes to the CFAO group's more than 170 years of experience in Africa, which has helped us build and maintain our reputation.

Collaboration within our team and our development of new brands is essential. The theme of trust and collaboration lies at the heart of our integrated mobility ecosystem. We promote and encourage open communication throughout our businesses. Visible leadership and interaction with many of our 7,000 colleagues in operations are yielding positive outcomes.

CFAO South Africa has experienced year-on-year growth over the past five years, adding significant value to our industry. Effective collaboration across all entities within CFAO South Africa has played a crucial role in this achievement. A focus on several engagement and communication initiatives, as well as colleague-driven efforts, has also been vital in ensuring this short-term success.

Given our long-term mindset, we are not deterred by short-term challenges; instead, we prioritise developing and strengthening our structure as we progress. The nature of our business, with its diversified portfolio, significantly enables us to navigate challenging times.

Our focus for the immediate future is to continue gaining market share and delivering value to our customers and partners. To maintain and enhance our existing market positions, we will remain transparent and foster trusting relationships with all stakeholders. Our team of 7,000 colleagues work tirelessly every day, contributing to the success we have achieved and will continue to achieve in the future.



