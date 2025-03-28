Subaru South Africa and ghd expand digital partnership with Algorithm

Algorithm deepens long-standing relationships with Subaru South Africa and ghd® scaling digital strategies through full-funnel performance marketing, omnichannel optimisation, and a results-driven partnership approach.

Algorithm, the performance marketing consultancy known for unlocking brand potential through data-led strategy and execution, is proud to announce an expansion in scope with two of its long-standing clients: Subaru South Africa and ghd South Africa. These latest developments reflect not just increased services, but deep trust and shared ambition, the foundation of what Algorithm calls extreme partnership.

For over five years, Subaru South Africa has relied on Algorithm as a trusted digital partner. That relationship has now evolved into a bold, omni-channel transformation initiative aimed at turning awareness into tangible sales.

Algorithm is leading the development and delivery of a fully integrated performance marketing strategy. This includes everything from SEO, paid media across Google, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, through to data analytics, UX enhancements, conversion rate optimisation, and ongoing website maintenance. It’s a full-funnel, full-service approach grounded in business intelligence and designed to drive measurable results at every touchpoint.

"At Algorithm, we measure our success by the depth of partnership we hold with our clients," says Simon Lloyd, chief strategy officer at Algorithm. “Subaru South Africa exemplifies what happens when collaboration, consistency, and performance come together.”

In parallel, Algorithm’s four-year partnership with ghd South Africa continues to go from strength to strength. Already managing Google Ads strategy and performance, Algorithm has now been entrusted to take over paid social across Meta, Instagram, and TikTok. The goal? To elevate ghd’s brand presence while driving high-ROAS campaigns that match their premium positioning in the hair styling category.

“These scope expansions didn’t come through sales pitches, they came from consistent delivery and genuine collaboration,” Lloyd adds. “They’re a testament to what happens when performance meets trust.”

With both Subaru and ghd, Algorithm’s extreme partnership model continues to prove that real growth doesn’t happen overnight – it happens over time, through a shared commitment to progress, precision, and partnership.

