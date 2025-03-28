Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPPenquinDMASAGagasi FMBrandMappNielsenIQMediaHeads 360DarkMatterMedia24Primedia Out-of-HomeYFM 99.2Broad MediaHoorah DigitalAAA School of AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Digital

    Subaru South Africa and ghd expand digital partnership with Algorithm

    Algorithm deepens long-standing relationships with Subaru South Africa and ghd® scaling digital strategies through full-funnel performance marketing, omnichannel optimisation, and a results-driven partnership approach.
    Issued by Algorithm Agency
    28 Mar 2025
    28 Mar 2025
    Subaru South Africa and ghd expand digital partnership with Algorithm

    Algorithm, the performance marketing consultancy known for unlocking brand potential through data-led strategy and execution, is proud to announce an expansion in scope with two of its long-standing clients: Subaru South Africa and ghd South Africa. These latest developments reflect not just increased services, but deep trust and shared ambition, the foundation of what Algorithm calls extreme partnership.

    For over five years, Subaru South Africa has relied on Algorithm as a trusted digital partner. That relationship has now evolved into a bold, omni-channel transformation initiative aimed at turning awareness into tangible sales.

    Algorithm is leading the development and delivery of a fully integrated performance marketing strategy. This includes everything from SEO, paid media across Google, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, through to data analytics, UX enhancements, conversion rate optimisation, and ongoing website maintenance. It’s a full-funnel, full-service approach grounded in business intelligence and designed to drive measurable results at every touchpoint.

    "At Algorithm, we measure our success by the depth of partnership we hold with our clients," says Simon Lloyd, chief strategy officer at Algorithm. “Subaru South Africa exemplifies what happens when collaboration, consistency, and performance come together.”

    In parallel, Algorithm’s four-year partnership with ghd South Africa continues to go from strength to strength. Already managing Google Ads strategy and performance, Algorithm has now been entrusted to take over paid social across Meta, Instagram, and TikTok. The goal? To elevate ghd’s brand presence while driving high-ROAS campaigns that match their premium positioning in the hair styling category.

    “These scope expansions didn’t come through sales pitches, they came from consistent delivery and genuine collaboration,” Lloyd adds. “They’re a testament to what happens when performance meets trust.”

    With both Subaru and ghd, Algorithm’s extreme partnership model continues to prove that real growth doesn’t happen overnight – it happens over time, through a shared commitment to progress, precision, and partnership.

    Contact: Jamie-Leigh Barnett | ycnega.mhtirogla@ofni | 071 385 1942 | www.algorithm.agency

    Read more: Subaru, ghd, Simon Lloyd
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz