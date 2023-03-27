Prism Awards open for entries

The Prism Awards are back and entries are now open.

Since 1997, the Prism Awards have acknowledged excellence in campaigns, institutions, and individuals within the spheres of PR and communications. Hosted by the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa), and with this year’s theme Tell a story, the awards epitomise the important role that PR specialists play in telling stories that create an impact.

Changing landscape

Reflecting the changing landscape of the PR industry and the world, organisers have also introduced an array of new categories this year to recognise all storytellers – whether individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations, and NGOs.

Prisa’s mandate for this year is to focus on reimagining what the sector can do to drive change and provide significant value to brands.

According to the general manager of Prisa, Landiwe Manana, the Prisms play an important benchmarking role in the public relations industry.

“Each year an esteemed panel of judges, comprising celebrated industry leaders and industry authorities, evaluate entries based on distinction, merit, and presentation, and – even more crucially – tangible outcomes, and actual impact.”

“Going beyond the press release, PR and Communications experts have come to understand the real power of creating magic through conversation. This is what the Awards focuses on,” Manana adds.

Over 70 judges

Caroline Smith, head of PR at Flow Communications, believes that the Prism Awards symbolise the incredible work that modern PR specialists devote themselves to, and the profound impact and positive change that the best campaigns can induce. Flow Communications walked away with 22 awards last year.

One tip Smith offers aspiring Prism winners cultivating excellence in PR is to proactively define what excellence means for each client and project.

"Alignment of values and a mutual understanding with clear objectives and measurable goals are important precursors to any excellent work.”

The Awards are judged by over 60 experienced judges alongside 10 dynamic young judges, as part of the Prisms Young Voices initiative. The judging process is rigorous and transparent, ensuring that entrants are all evaluated fairly, based on the same set of category-specific criteria.

"Based on the calibre of previous years' victors, judges can look forward to some remarkable submissions showcasing the industry's brightest and best. There'll inevitably be some tough decisions, as we weigh various exemplary submissions. I'll personally be on the lookout for campaigns that epitomise the 'wow’ factor, that demonstrate tremendous creativity and innovation, as well as a clear understanding of their target audience," says Manana.

Based on the feedback received following last year's Prisms, organisers have made several changes, including a streamlined, updated entry process, making it easier than ever to participate. The entire entry submission along with any attachments can be submitted through the Awards’ digital portal.