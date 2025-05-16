Expat Explore turns 20: The South African-born travel brand comes home to celebrate

What began as a bold idea between two South African friends in a cramped London flat has become one of the great modern travel success stories. This year, Expat Explore, the group tour company founded by Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, turns 20 – and it’s marking the milestone in the place that inspired it all: Africa.

Back in 2005, the dream was simple but powerful – make international travel more accessible, affordable and unforgettable. Today, Expat Explore operates more than 150 guided tours across six continents, serving hundreds of thousands of travellers with expertly crafted experiences. Though its reach now spans the globe, the company’s roots remain proudly African. Headquartered in London, Expat Explore reported an impressive turnover of £45 million in November 2024—a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences to adventurers worldwide.

“Returning to Africa isn’t just symbolic – it’s personal,” says Jakes Maritz, co-founder and COO of parent company TourAxis. “We’re coming home to celebrate our roots and share the magic of Africa with the world.”

A journey worth celebrating – With you on board

To honour this 20-year milestone, Expat Explore is inviting South Africans to join in the celebration with a once-in-a-generation anniversary sale. Whether you’re craving the cobbled streets of Europe or the vast beauty of your own backyard, now’s the time to explore.

Local spotlight: South Africa escape

Discover our home like never before on a 13-day adventure through Cape Town, the Garden Route, and Kruger National Park – one of our top-rated tours globally.

Global highlights from the 20-year anniversary sale (ends 31 May 2025):

Europe Highlights Tour – 7 countries in 10 days, from Rome to Munich via Rhine river cruises and Amsterdam canals – Save up to R4000



– 7 countries in 10 days, from Rome to Munich via Rhine river cruises and Amsterdam canals – Save up to R4000 Highlights of Turkey - Explore Turkey’s ancient wonders, magical landscapes, and vibrant bazaars on a 10-day adventure from Gallipoli to Cappadocia. From Troy to



- Explore Turkey’s ancient wonders, magical landscapes, and vibrant bazaars on a 10-day adventure from Gallipoli to Cappadocia. From Troy to Pamukkale’s hot springs , every stop is a memory in the making – Save up to R7000



, every stop is a memory in the making – Save up to R7000 Taste of Southern Italy & Sicily – From Pompeii to the Amalfi Coast and the Trulli of Alberobello – Save up to R4400



– From Pompeii to the Amalfi Coast and the Trulli of Alberobello – Save up to R4400 Argentina, Atacama & Chile Delights – Wine regions, Iguazu Falls, and the world’s driest desert – Save up to R5500



– Wine regions, Iguazu Falls, and the world’s driest desert – Save up to R5500 Egypt Nile Jewel 5-Star Cruise – Ancient temples, tombs, and timeless luxury on the Nile – Save up to R7600

Safe, social, and smart: Travel that works for everyone

Whether you’re a solo traveller, a mom and daughter duo, a multigenerational family looking for peace of mind, or a group of young friends dreaming of your first big adventure, Expat Explore is one of the safest and most affordable ways to discover the world. With expert local guides, seamless logistics, trusted accommodations, and like-minded travellers, you’re never alone – but always free.

“Our tours take the stress and guesswork out of travel,” says Carl Cronje, CEO of Expat Explore. “We’ve built something that works for real people – no matter your age, budget or background. It’s about seeing the world safely, joyfully, and together.”

From 200 travellers to 100,000+ explorers

From their very first coach tour to Paris, Carl and Jakes believed in one thing: travel is for everyone. Twenty years later, Expat Explore has brought that vision to life, offering top-tier tours that balance convenience with adventure.

With curated itineraries, expert guides, quality accommodations and flexible booking options, Expat Explore remains one of the most trusted names in group travel today – and its South African founders are just getting started.

South Africans are loving it – Here’s what customers had to say:

Egypt Nile Jewel customer:

“The tour was phenomenal! Our guide Ramez was incredibly knowledgeable, patient and fun. This was our second tour with Expat Explore and we’will definitely do more!”

Taste of Eastern Europe customer:

“A fast-paced, fun-filled tour that gives you a true taste of everything. Makes you want to come back longer.”

European Vistas customer:

“The coach experience was superb – Sicily, our tour leader, was outstanding! The destinations blew me away: cruising the Rhine, biking in Amsterdam, Shakespeare’s Verona, Mont Platus in the Swiss mist – it was a ‘hallelujah’ experience!”

Egypt Nile Jewel (5 Boat Cruise) customer:

“Everything was smooth – our group of 19 was perfect. Tour leader Peter was amazing. The cruise was the highlight and we made lifelong friends. Highly recommended and great value!”

What’s happening in 2025:

Limited-edition low season tours with unique local experiences



with unique local experiences 20 year anniversary Memory Lane Tour with founders



with founders 2027 tour dates released



Traveller Stories Documentary



New sustainability and community partnerships across key destinations

Why South Africans Should Book with Expat Explore:

Only 10% deposit to secure your trip



to secure your trip Interest-free instalment payments



10-day money-back guarantee



No credit card fees



Award-winning expert guides and high traveller return rates

Ready to explore?

Celebrate 20 years of adventure with a proudly South African-born global travel brand. Join the thousands of South Africans already discovering the world with Expat Explore Africa – and be part of the next chapter of travel history.

About Expat Explore & TourAxis

Expat Explore was founded in 2005 by South Africans Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz to make international travel more accessible. From a single coach tour to over 150 global itineraries, the company is now part of TourAxis – a travel powerhouse based in the UK. TourAxis also manages PlugPlug, Group Tour Shop, RailRocker and TourCademy and is committed to connecting people through life-changing travel.

