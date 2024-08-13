WomensMonth: Karen Loader named primary franchisor for F45 Fitness SA

Karen Loader, owner of F45 Fitness in Bryanston and Fourways, recently became the official primary franchisor for all F45 gyms in South Africa. F45 Training is an 11-year old group with 12 franchises in Cape Town and Johannesburg, which typically compete with the likes of the smaller fitness centers.

The group is part-owned by American actor Mark Wahlberg, and Loader has an ambitious expansion plan for South Africa.

With a proven track record in the fitness industry, as the owner and operator of two training studios in Johannesburg, Loader has consistently demonstrated her entrepreneurial acumen.

Her ability to achieve and sustain business success is a testament to her strategic insight and leadership skills.

Beyond her role as a studio owner, Loader significantly influences the broader African region by overseeing franchise sales for F45 HQ.

This role underscores her expertise and impact on a larger scale, helping to expand the brand's footprint across the continent.

Loader's commercial acumen shines through in her strategic approach to business growth. She excels in implementing and executing systems, processes, and people management strategies that drive operational efficiency and elevate organisational performance.

With a keen eye for detail and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Loader is a dynamic leader poised to continue making significant strides in the fitness industry.

This Women's Month, we find out more about her journey...

What inspired you to pursue a career in franchise management?

From a young age, I have always been passionate about health, fitness and a 5-star service experience. The idea of combining this passion with a business model which promotes well-being and community building inspired me to pursue a career within the franchising world.

When I discovered F45 Training, I was immediately drawn to its innovative approach to fitness and the strong sense of community it fosters. It’s allowed me to marry my passion for service with fitness.

Describe your experience with managing a franchise or a similar business.

My journey in business management began with a decade-long career at the Four Seasons Hotel Group, where I advanced through the corporate ladder, gaining invaluable experience in different cities such as Sydney, Austin, and Toronto. This diverse exposure honed my leadership skills and deepened my understanding of operational excellence.

After relocating to South Africa, I dedicated time to conservation work in Limpopo, which further enriched my perspective on community and sustainability.

In 2015, my husband and I co-founded Unearth Experience, a luxury travel business that curates bespoke itineraries across Africa. This venture has been incredibly rewarding, allowing us to share the beauty and diversity of Africa with travellers from around the world.

In 2019, I jumped into the franchising world, signing on with F45 Training to open my first studio in Bryanston and after surviving the Covid-era, I was able to open a second studio in Fourways in 2022.

These experiences have equipped me with a unique blend of operational expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to community building, all of which are essential in successfully managing a franchise.

Can you explain your approach to maintaining consistent quality and brand standards across all franchise locations?

Maintaining consistent quality and brand standards across all franchise locations involves implementing robust systems and processes and consistently inspecting what we expect.

At F45 Training, we prioritise comprehensive training for all staff through F45 Academy, ensuring they understand our brand values and operational procedures. Detailed operational manuals and checklists help standardise every aspect of studio management.

Regular audits and inspections are crucial, allowing us to review performance and ensure compliance with our high standards. Additionally, promoting open communication within our franchise network helps share best practices and address challenges collectively. This approach ensures that every studio delivers a consistent, exceptional experience to our members.

How do you recruit, train, and retain staff in a franchise setting?

Recruiting, training, and retaining quality talent is vital to our success at F45 Training.

In terms of recruitment, we often tap into our community of members and social media following, as well as seek out talent through PT accreditation businesses such as Trifocus and HFPA. This approach helps us identify passionate and qualified individuals who are already aligned with our values and culture.

Training is conducted through the F45 Academy, which provides comprehensive education on our brand standards, workout methodologies, and member experience excellence. This ensures that all staff members are well-equipped to deliver the high-quality experience our members expect.

Retaining talent revolves around creating a supportive and empowering community. We strive to ensure our coaches feel respected, valued, and challenged in their roles. By creating an environment that encourages growth and development, we maintain high levels of engagement and loyalty among our team members.

How do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

My approach to leadership is rooted in the belief that we do not rise to the level of our goals but fall to the level of our systems, as James Clear wisely noted. This underscores the importance of building strong systems and processes to achieve success.

I believe purposeful communication is the key to successful leadership. Setting clear expectations and regularly inspecting what we expect are fundamental to ensuring alignment and accountability within the team.

Effective leadership requires several key qualities such as setting a clear vision, having empathy toward all stakeholders, being resilient, and the ability to inspire and motivate others.

Women often bring a collaborative and empathetic approach to leadership, which can enhance team cohesion and morale. We can offer diverse perspectives that drive innovation and problem-solving across the business. Challenges still exist, such as overcoming gender biases and balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Despite these challenges, I believe that being a woman in leadership offers a powerful opportunity to break barriers and set an example for future generations of women leaders.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

One of the initiatives I'm most proud of is the establishment and growth of my two F45 Training studios in Bryanston and Fourways. These studios have become thriving fitness communities, offering a space where members can pursue their health and wellness goals in a supportive environment.

The success of these studios is rooted in our commitment to delivering exceptional service, cultivating a sense of community, and continuously improving our offerings based on member feedback.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their own business?

Stay curious and always be willing to learn

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Women’s Month is a reminder of the importance of celebrating our successes, growing from the setbacks, all while supporting and empowering one another in both our personal and professional journeys.