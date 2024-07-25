WomensMonth: Biance Van Zyl, founder of House of Play, launches athleisure brand in SA

Born from a desire to blend functionality with flair, House of Play embarked on its journey when Biance Van Zyl noticed a gap in the market for fitness attire that didn’t just perform well but also looked sensational and felt incredible. House of Play began as a passion project.

Living in activewear, Van Zyl struggled to find the perfect fitness attire that was sexy, comfortable, and popping with colour simultaneously.

House of Play, the athleisure brand known for its dynamic and versatile activewear, has officially launched in South Africa and introduced the brand’s four distinct collections to the South African market, offering a blend of style, functionality, and comfort designed for the modern consumer.

We find out more from Biance Van Zyl...

When and how was House of Play born?

House of Play was born from my passion for fitness and a love for vibrant, expressive fashion. While travelling the world in 2022, I saw many expressive designs in fitness, and upon my return to Cape Town, I was dissatisfied with the workout clothes available to women.

I always felt that the fitness apparel available in South Africa lacked the vibrant, sexy, and fashionable flair that I craved. I wanted to create a brand that offers comfortable and functional workout gear. A brand that woman can wear to gym, as an everyday outfit, a fitness brand that makes a bold fashion statement.

Whether I wanted to channel my inner Barbie in pink or feel like a badass in black, I felt there was a gap in the market for cute gym sets that could boost your mood and confidence.

What inspired you to get into your field?

My inspiration came from a desire to help women look good and feel confident during their workouts, and to bring that empowering feeling into their daily lives. I believe that when women feel great in what they're wearing, it not only enhances their workout experience but also boosts their overall confidence.

I want women to make fitness a fun, fashionable experience and part of their daily routine - to get out there and look as confident as they feel.

As a female founder, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

I don’t see being a woman in business as a barrier. In fact, being an underdog gives you an edge.

Running my first business, I had to educate myself on all the primary aspects of what it takes to run a business, and more importantly, I had to learn how to learn. It’s only impossible, until it’s done.

From product development, to manufacturing, to web design, e-commerce management, to omnichannel sales and marketing strategies. The biggest challenge is balancing all these different areas and making informed decisions while still staying true to the brand's vision.

It's a lot to juggle, especially when you're learning as you go and I’m still learning, especially in executing fast and impactful decisions on a day-to-day basis. Every aspect, from the quality of the products to how they are presented and marketed, aligns with the brand's goals and values requires constant effort and attention to detail.

It's about keeping everything on track while also being flexible enough to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

Being a woman should not be considered an advantage or disadvantage in leadership.

Leadership qualities are not inherently tied to gender; they are about skills, experience, and personal attributes. I believe that effective leadership requires you to be the most productive person in the room.

What attributes in business do you consider to be your strengths? And in which areas have you found them to be successful?

I launched JP van der Spuy into the atmosphere. He was a loner, and I discovered him. Now he is huge. Jokes, he is going to have a laugh reading this for sure.

I like to keep things fun, playful and not be too serious, and people feed off that form of authenticity - it lifts the spirit of those around me and I consider it an asset.

Tell us about your product offering

At House of Play, we offer a diverse range of stylish and functional fitness apparel for women, including sports bras, tank tops, leggings, shorts, scrunch leggings, and jackets. What really makes our products stand out is the wide variety of colours we provide in different styles.

We offer our leggings in 14 different colours, allowing our customers to express their unique style and mood through the eye-catching options.

Our tank tops and sports bras are crafted from soft materials that provide ultimate comfort. We offer both high-impact and low-impact sports bras to suit a variety of activities and support needs.

Our pieces are designed with both fashion and functionality in mind, using high-quality, breathable materials that offer comfort and durability.

Whether you're looking for something bold and bright or sleek and neutral, House of Play has something for everyone. Our goal is to motivate women to feel confident and stylish during their workouts and in their everyday lives.

Are the products locally manufactured/produced in South Africa? if so, tell us about the experience

Currently, our products are not entirely manufactured in South Africa. The main challenge is achieving the perfect scrunch stitch for our scrunch bum leggings, which is essential for the quality and design we strive for.

However, we are proud to say that our logos, which are featured on all our garments, are manufactured and pressed locally in South Africa. This allows us to maintain a connection with local craftsmanship and quality standards.

While we source some components internationally to ensure the best quality for our products, we are committed to incorporating local elements where possible and continuously exploring ways to increase local production.

What are some of the challenges of getting your products out there?

Since we don’t have a physical store, we rely heavily on digital marketing and social media to connect with potential customers, which requires constant creative campaign planning.

Building brand awareness: As a new brand, one of the biggest challenges is making potential customers aware of our existence. With so many established brands in the market, standing out and gaining recognition requires a strong and consistent marketing effort

Reaching the right audience: Identifying and reaching our target audience can be tricky. We need to find effective ways to reach potential customers who will connect with our brand’s style and values. This often involves leveraging social media, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising.

Establishing trust: Since our business operates exclusively online, building trust with customers can be challenging. Potential buyers can’t physically see or try our products before purchasing, so we need to ensure our website, product descriptions, and customer reviews are detailed and reliable. Offering excellent customer service and a transparent return policy also helps build trust.

Consistent branding and messaging: Maintaining a consistent brand image and message across all platforms is crucial for building brand identity. This consistency helps in establishing a strong presence and making a memorable impact on potential customers.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their own business?

One of the best pieces of advice I can offer is to become a lifelong learner. The ability to teach yourself what you don’t know is invaluable. Whether it’s mastering new skills, understanding your market, or navigating the complexities of running a business, being open to learning and adapting is key.

I’m not afraid to ask for advice or step outside my comfort zone to take on a challenge that seems complex at first glance, so step out of your comfort zone, and trust in your ability to grow and overcome challenges.

Where there is a will, there’s a way!

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

On a personal level, Women’s Month is an opportunity for me to appreciate the women in my life who have supported and inspired me.

It reminds me of the resilience and strength that women have shown in the face of adversity and the importance of continuing to inspire other woman and contribute to positive change by leading by example.