    Verve – Forest meets Fashion at Africa Textile Talks

    Issued by Sappi
    7 Aug 2024
    7 Aug 2024
    Have you ever wondered where the fibre for clothing and textile comes from? That is part of Sappi Verve’s story - one that starts in the plantation and ends up unbeknownst to many, as fibre transformed in “Forest meets Fashion”.
    Verve &#x2013; Forest meets Fashion at Africa Textile Talks

    Worldwide textile markets are growing, and consumer demand is shifting towards the use of more natural fibres over synthetic ones. This is precisely where Sappi Verve makes its mark as a sustainable product, providing the textile market with an alternative fibre of choice. To further demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, Sappi Verve is sponsoring the Africa Textile Talks, hosted by TWYG in Cape Town from 15-17 August 2024.

    Using this event to educate audiences, Verve tells the story of a renewable and biodegradable product that contributes to a circular economy. Krelyne Andrew, Sappi’s general manager Sustainability reflects on Africa Textile Talks as being a great platform to engage with like-minded companies to promote the use of sustainable wood-based fabrics that originate in South Africa. We gather to learn from each other, openly share our most pressing challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration. Krelyne takes the audience through the intricacies of producing dissolving pulp in a sustainable manner and the roles of science and biodiversity in the process.


    But what is Verve dissolving pulp? It is a form of purified cellulosic pulp (cellulose is an organic compound of wood), mostly consumed in the textile industry where pulp is converted through the value chain to yarn and ultimately textiles such as viscose and lyocell. This provides soft, breathable fabrics which hold colour well and drape beautifully. The fibre produced from dissolving pulp also acts as a good blend partner in fabric with cotton and polyester. Dissolving pulp is also used for a myriad of household, industrial and pharmaceutical applications including in tablets, acetates, sponges and non-wovens. (https://www.sappi.com/the-spirit-of-verve)

    Fashion is not only creative, it inspires and reflects our personalities, but at the same time provides an opportunity to make a difference. Sappi Verve is consciously contributing to make a difference in minimising our environmental impact on the planet and creating shared value.

    As a responsible manufacturer Sappi drives the sustainability agenda helping consumers to make more informed and sustainable choices. Verve meets customer needs with an enhanced environmental profile to provide innovative solutions for textiles which in turn advances our customer’s own sustainability goals. Our Verve brand captures the essence of life, fervour, passion and strength. As a trusted, ethical and transparent partner Sappi helps to create a sustainable and thriving world.

    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
