FMCG Company news South Africa

    Savanna Cider’s 12 pack: When all they bring are excuses. Dozen matter

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    For endless get-togethers, Savivi wants to remind you of their bigger and more social Savanna Dry 12-pack. They know how it goes: the party is in full swing, friends are rolling in, and all they bring are excuses, and it’s one after another. “Eish I forgot the drinks!” “I was running late!” “Traffic! hayi, hayi… It was something else” “Eish, my banking app, isn’t app’ing right now”.
    Savanna Cider&#x2019;s 12 pack: When all they bring are excuses. Dozen matter

    Link to campaign social film:

    Every group of friends or family has those malumes, cousins and friends who never bring stuff to a "bring and share" or they just never bring enough, and they end up eating or drinking other people's stuff. This means there isn't enough to go around.

    But fear not. Where there’s an excuse there’s a Savivi — Savanna’s got your back with this innovation, #SiyavannaSA (we get you, SA!) — the 12-pack. Even if they bring excuses, Dozen Matter.

    “No awkward apologies or last-minute dashes to the store. Our 12-pack ensures you’ll always have enough to keep the good times rolling and excuses at bay,” says Robert Weeder, Brand Manager: Savanna Premium Cider. “Perfectly sized for every occasion, whether it’s a laid-back braai, a spontaneous picnic, or a full-blown fiesta, Savanna’s 12-pack is your ultimate party essential.”

    The Savanna 12-pack is available at all major retail outlets and liquor stores. Celebrate all your get-togethers with the crisp and dry taste you know and love without the scramble to run out for more. Siyavanna South Ahh, you've got this covered.

    So, next time the excuses start flying, smile, crack open a crisp Savanna, and say, "Dozen matter."
    #SiyavannaSA #DozenMatter

    Savanna Cider&#x2019;s 12 pack: When all they bring are excuses. Dozen matter

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is the largest cider brand in the world by volume according to IWSR 2023 and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.

    Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
