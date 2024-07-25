WomensMonth: Michelle Rust on lighting the way of Okracandle

This Women's Month, we chat with Michelle Rust, co-founder and creative director of Okracandle, a manufacturer of handcrafted, custom-made, 3D-inspired candles.

Michelle Rust, co-founder and creative director of Okracandle. Image supplied

Michelle Rust, co-founder and creative director of Okracandle, is a dynamic, hardworking, and respected woman making huge waves in the business, innovation, and design industries.

In 2019, Rust embarked on a creative journey that began with a challenge during preparations for a television shoot. Needing a specific type of candle unavailable in South Africa, she faced a pivotal moment when her business (and life) partner, Erik, suggested they simply make it themselves.

This idea led to the purchase of their first 3D printer and the birth of Okracandlecandle.

Rust's journey with Okracandle merges creativity with entrepreneurship, allowing her to express herself and bring artistry to every space. Okracandle's luxury candles, crafted with Erik's expertise in biochemistry and design, reflects sophistication and grandeur, enriching homes and events alike.

How did you come up with the name, Okracandle ?

On a trip back from Langebaan, while listening to Ben Howard, Erik and I decided on the name Okracandle. The name was inspired by the unique and distinctive qualities of the okra vegetable, both in name and form.

As a female founder, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

To be honest, understanding the business world was a significant challenge. No one ever talks about how they "survive" or get through the tough times; everyone keeps their struggles private. There's a pressure to never show weakness.

However, I have found a close-knit community where I can be open and share my experiences, which has been incredibly helpful. Additionally, I often call my brother, mom, and dad for advice and support.

Image supplied

How do you approach leadership? What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

At Okracandle, we take a softer leadership approach, encouraging open communication with our staff. As a leader, I strive to be a beacon of trust and support, ensuring my team members understand that by working together, we can achieve great things.

Throughout my life, I've been a very compassionate person, often getting emotionally involved. As a leader, I've had to learn when to get involved and when to step back to protect myself.

One observation my partner Erik and I have made is that team members tend to approach me more often. I believe being a woman brings a certain softness and approachability that invites people in.

While this can be an advantage, fostering trust and open communication, it can also be a disadvantage as it sometimes requires extra effort to maintain professional boundaries and protect my own well-being.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I'm most proud of elevating candles into an artistic realm in South Africa. Through Okracandle, we've shown fellow South Africans that a simple candle can spark immense joy and serve as a medium of expression, rather than just being a functional item.

This initiative has been successful because it resonates with people's desire for beauty and creativity in everyday objects, transforming a common item into a piece of art that adds a special touch to their lives.

Image supplied

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to start their own business?

Running a business is not a joke; there are a lot of hidden surprises that pop up, especially when you start expanding. It's crucial to surround yourself with supportive people who can offer guidance and encouragement.

Always remain open to learning and adapting as you navigate challenges and opportunities. Success often comes from persistence and the willingness to innovate, even in the face of setbacks.

The best advice I got from my dad was to follow my gut and remember, “If it was easy, everyone would be doing it." This mindset has helped me stay focused and determined during the toughest moments of building Okracandle.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

For me, Women's Month is a reminder that every person deserves to be celebrated. Our identities and achievements are intertwined with those of others; without women, men wouldn't be who they are, and vice versa.

It's important to find a balance between celebrating everyone and ensuring that each person is respected and treated fairly.

As I get older, I also realize how much I still need my mother, especially when I am ill. This highlights the enduring importance of the nurturing and supportive roles women often play in our lives.