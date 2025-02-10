Western Cape Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme Fund applications open

Western Cape companies, as well as intermediaries or organisations that currently assist businesses with exports, are being called on to apply for financial assistance.

The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) said the companies as well as potential companies can apply for financial assistance and support through the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (ECEP).

The ECEP Fund aims to develop and equip business enterprises facing technical challenges to diversify and access international markets.

The fund will provide comprehensive support to businesses and intermediaries or organisations dedicated to implementing programmes and projects fostering their export initiative.

The programme support will focus on the following services:

Product reformulation and refinement

International packaging, labelling, and printing requirements

International product certification and standards for international market access

Product or service registration with relevant international bodies in export markets

International nutritional analysis

Special handling services and/or permits required to export products safely and efficiently

E-commerce platform listing

The fund is geared toward businesses that are existing exporters or potential exporters in the following sub-sectors but not limited to:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics (make-up products).

Personal care products (oral, skin, and body care)

Jewellery

Transport equipment

Computer, electronics, and optical products

Rubber and plastic products

Machinery and equipment

Wearing apparel

Craft and furniture

Exclusions

Meanwhile, according to the provincial department, several exclusions should be noted when applying for the fund.

These include operational and working capital, contributing to production costs or purchase of stock, the building of any sort of infrastructure, and enterprises not based in the Western Cape.

The department said priority will be given to companies operating in industries with high export potential identified in the Western Cape economy.

In addition, planned intervention intends to develop successful exporters meeting client needs professionally.

Qualifying criteria

Organisations, intermediaries, and businesses that qualify must meet the following minimum requirements:

Be a registered legal entity.

Must be tax-compliant at the time of application.

Audited financial statements (AFS) independently reviewed or compiled financial statements for the two most recent financial years. AFS must be unqualified.

Business must be based in the geographic boundary of the Western Cape, even if the main office is in another province.

Intermediaries or organisations can be based in South Africa. However, the beneficiary businesses must be based in the Western Cape.

Business or intermediary or organisation must demonstrate that it can provide its own or third-party funding.

“We recommend that you familiarise yourself with the online form and other relevant documentation so that you have the necessary information at hand when completing your application.”

According to the department, the fund is contingent upon budget availability, which will be made accessible through an open fund.

“The allocation of funds will be at the discretion of the department based on evaluation criteria and the availability of budgetary resources.”

The application forms for businesses and intermediaries can be accessed on these links:

Application form for business

Application form for organisations/intermediaries

In addition, only online applications will be accepted, and no e-mail or hand-delivered applications will be considered.