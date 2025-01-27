Cape Town’s continued global recognition unlocks opportunities for local business growth

With Cape Town’s recent recognition as the "Best City in the World" for 2025 by Time Out, a global authority on city culture, travel, and experiences, the city has once again cemented its status as a world-class destination.

Source: Supplied. Cliff Mayinga, Provincial Head, Coverage for Business Banking, Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

Renowned globally for its natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and exceptional infrastructure, Cape Town continues to attract international acclaim as a top destination for leisure, business, and iconic global events.

Cape Town’s appeal is further enhanced by its ability to host a wide array of prestigious events throughout the year. From the Mining Indaba, Africa’s premier mining investment gathering, to the Cape Town Cycle Tour, these events represent just a fraction of the city’s bustling annual calendar. The city’s annual influx of international and domestic visitors creates substantial opportunities for small local businesses to benefit from increased economic activity across sectors such as hospitality, logistics, catering, and tourism services.

Cliff Mayinga, provincial head for Coverage Business Banking (Western Cape), Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking, acknowledges the city’s potential as a hub for business growth. “Cape Town’s repeated recognition on the global stage reflects its enduring charm and vibrant ecosystem. For small businesses, this acclaim, combined with the many events hosted throughout the year, offers the chance to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to broader economic activity, including much-needed job creation.”

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Cape Town’s growing international profile provides opportunities to expand their footprint. Local entrepreneurs can develop bespoke products, establish new supply chains, and offer uniquely South African experiences that attract both tourists and investors.

Mayinga adds, “This recognition is not just a point of pride but a call to action for local businesses. By tapping into Cape Town’s growing global appeal and the high-profile events it hosts, businesses can unlock growth opportunities, strengthen their operations, and build resilience. The city’s economic ecosystem is ripe for innovative approaches, and there’s significant scope for collaboration across key sectors such as trade, sustainability, and agriculture.”

Additionally, Cape Town’s positioning as a gateway to Africa aligns with Standard Bank’s offshore propositions, which offers businesses seamless access to offshore investments and financial services.

Digital banking and payment platforms also empower SMEs to operate efficiently, while tailored merchant solutions make it easier for businesses to cater to the growing influx of international and domestic visitors. Furthermore, working capital and trade finance solutions ensure businesses can manage cash flow during peak periods and expand into export markets.

Sector-specific financing, such as for agriculture, hospitality, and tourism, supports businesses that play a crucial role in Cape Town's economy. Sustainability-focused financing also helps local enterprises transition to eco-friendly practices, aligning with Cape Town's reputation as a global ecotourism destination.

Standard Bank BCB’s trade and export solutions enable Cape Town businesses to explore new markets, leveraging the city’s international recognition as a springboard for growth.

As Cape Town continues to shine on the world stage, the benefits of this recognition are poised to extend far beyond the immediate tourism and events industries. With inclusive growth and job creation as key outcomes, the city’s success contributes to uplifting communities, helping to create a sustainable future for all.