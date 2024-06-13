Bos Ice Tea, Monkeybiz partner to spread the African spirit through design

Both founded in the heart of Cape Town, Monkeybiz and Bos Ice Tea join forces in a collaboration that transcends traditional business ventures. Both organisations share a deep-rooted commitment to uplifting their communities.

Monkeybiz, with its focus on empowering local women through traditional beadwork, perfectly complements Bos Ice Tea's mission to share the African spirit globally.

"The significance of partnering with a company like Bos lies in its stature as a well-established local Cape Town brand. Bos shares a parallel ethos with Monkeybiz, characterized by vibrant and dynamic aesthetics, innovative designs, and a commitment to fostering positive change," says Esther Filiba, general manager at Monkeybiz.

This collaborative effort came to life in Bos's recent campaign with Siya Kolisi, adding layers of cultural significance and social impact.

In partnership with Monkeybiz, Bos Ice Tea co-created unique gifts for the campaign, including beaded coasters and bracelets inspired by the Limited Edition Siya Kolisi can design.

"This collaboration goes beyond aesthetics; it symbolises the power of partnership in driving meaningful change," remarked William Battersby, CEO of Bos Ice Tea.

"By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern marketing, Monkeybiz and Bos Ice Tea are making impact in an innovative and fun manner."

Furthermore, recognising the invaluable contributions of long-serving employees, Monkeybiz and Bos Ice Tea extend their partnership beyond marketing materials.

Employees who have dedicated five years or more to Bos are honored with unique beaded Bos cans, crafted with care by Monkeybiz artisans. This gesture embodies a shared commitment to fostering loyalty, appreciation, and inclusivity within the BOS family.