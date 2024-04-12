Sheer Publishing Africa rebrands to Downtown Music Publishing Africa

After nearly thirty years, creator-first independent music publishers, Sheer Publishing Africa is reintroducing itself to the world as Downtown Music Publishing Africa.

Thando Makhunga, managing director of Downtown Music Publishing Africa. Image by Seventwo Creative Agency

Effective 27 May 2025, the rebrand is more than a visual refresh - it marks a deeper alignment with the global vision of Downtown Music Publishing, an enterprise that administers rights for creators across 145 countries. Its global expertise is now firmly rooted in Africa.

“This is a transformational moment, not only for us but for music rights management on the continent,” says Thando Makhunga, managing director of Downtown Music Publishing Africa.

Founded in 1996, Sheer Publishing Africa has championed creators across genres - from Amapiano to Afro-Jazz, Kwaito to Hip-Hop. Over time, it has built an esteemed catalogue of South African compositions and international titles.

A new opportunity for African creators

That legacy will live on through the Downtown banner, enabling new levels of opportunity for African creators.

Through Downtown’s worldwide infrastructure, DMP Africa will gain full access to improved technology, royalty administration, and client services, enabling it to drive greater cultural impact and unlock new opportunities for creators across the continent, as well as for global publishers and rights holders operating in and beyond Africa.

“Our new name reflects our ability to plug directly into Downtown’s global expertise, while staying rooted in the nuances of the African music landscape,” Makhunga elaborates.

“We’re expanding our scope and partnering with major global companies to deliver tailored, transparent, and future-forward services. We’re building an ecosystem where African creators don’t just participate in the global music economy - they lead it.”

DMP Africa’s expanded focus is already reflected in a growing roster of international partnerships, servicing global clients such as Warner Chappell, Concord, as well as other independent publishers on the continent, including Sintonia (Angola), Vuga Music (Nigeria/US), Murmure Publishing (France), Bucks Music Group (UK), and Saregama (India) - one of the oldest and most respected music companies in South Asia.

These relationships speak to DMP Africa’s ability to meet the complex and evolving needs of global rights holders looking to navigate the African market.

An expanded suite of services

As part of the rebrand, Downtown Music Publishing Africa will roll out an expanded suite of services. This includes the introduction of Neighbouring Rights Administration, which will create new income streams for performers and rights holders across the continent.

DMP Africa will be the first African publisher to implement Curve, Downtown’s global royalty accounting system, which offers transparency, efficiency, and real-time access to earnings.

They will also be moving away from outdated contracts to build agreements designed around each creator’s unique goals.

This strategic repositioning moves DMP Africa beyond a traditional publishing company, establishing it as a trusted long-term partner for a diverse range of creators, catalogues, and music businesses.

“The rebrand isn’t just cosmetic - it’s about redefining what it means to be a music publishing partner in Africa,” says Makhunga.

“African music is shaping the global sound, and we’re here to ensure that royalty flows across borders - giving creators the remuneration and respect they deserve.”

DMP Africa builds upon Downtown’s commitment to advancing transparency, innovation, and equity across the global music landscape.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic creative regions in the world,” says Emily Stephenson, president of Downtown Music Publishing.

“Through DMP Africa, we are investing not just in infrastructure, but in long-term relationships that will shape the future of the music industry.”

Pieter van Rijn, CEO of Downtown Music, comments, “This marks an important new chapter in our presence across Africa, a region rich in creativity, culture, and talent.

DMP Africa reflects our belief in the region's creative power and our responsibility to support its continued expansion. By partnering local expertise with global access and investing in long-term, equitable partnerships, we will ensure that talent from across the African diaspora is rewarded on a global scale.”

While the brand evolves, the same dedicated local team remains - bringing the same client-first energy, deep expertise, and nuanced understanding of the African music ecosystem.

Makhunga concludes, “We’ve always rooted for the creator, the producer, the songwriter, and the record label, with a creative vision rooted in independence and creative freedom. Now we’ve got the global partners to go even further - for our creators, our culture, and our future.”