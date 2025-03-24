Agri Tech Conference: AI and technology take center stage

The Africa Agri Tech Conference, held at the CSIR Convention Centre in Pretoria from 18 to 20 March, gathered top industry experts and stakeholders to explore the role of technology in transforming agriculture.

The key takeaway was unmistakable: the digital revolution is already reshaping the sector, and embracing innovation is essential for boosting productivity, ensuring sustainability, and navigating the challenges of climate change and global trade dynamics.

Opening the conference, Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya emphasised the importance of innovation in ensuring food security and economic growth in the city. She highlighted Tshwane’s strategy to become an agro-processing hub that could boost employment and economic growth.

Master of Ceremonies, Andries Wiese, national business development manager at Hollard Insurance, set the tone for discussions by stressing the urgency of addressing agriculture’s biggest risks. “Climate change is one of the most significant threats facing the sector. Technology must be used to mitigate these risks and improve resilience,” he said.

Prof James Blignaut, from ASSET Research, Stellenbosch University and the South African Environmental Observation Network, highlighted the importance of accurately measuring carbon in agricultural systems. He explained that traditional carbon calculation models have misrepresented the environmental impact of livestock farming. “Initially, carbon emissions from animals were calculated based on intake and exhalation, without considering how much carbon is reabsorbed into the ecosystem,” he said.

He noted that manure releases 54% of carbon into the soil rather than the atmosphere, and only 2.5% of this is methane. “This is then further reduced by the hydroxyl radical, which acts as a cleansing agent and scrubs out methane from the atmosphere. That which is not scrubbed is sent into the atmosphere where it stays for 9 to12 years, not the 100 years that was initially stated.”

The revised carbon model challenges previous assumptions that placed meat and wool’s environmental footprint above that of petroleum-based fibres, offering new perspectives on sustainability in the sector.

Harnessing AI and data to boost agricultural efficiency

Speakers warned against overly complex technological solutions that hinder rather than help farmers. Tom Westphal, executive director of the South African Meat Industry Company, urged a pragmatic approach: “Software needs to solve problems. We are not splitting atoms; we are producing food. The systems supporting food production must be simple.”

Basson Engelbrecht, CEO of Reisiger Ventures, reinforced the importance of data as an asset, explaining how its value has evolved from simple record-keeping to predictive analytics that can drive intelligent decision-making. “We have evolved from descriptive data, which tells you what has already happened, to diagnostic insights, telling you why something happened. Today’s predictive analytics can be used to show us what to do to make something happen or prevent it.”

Similarly, Brett St Clair, known as ‘The Rebel Technologist,’ argued that artificial intelligence (AI) should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat. “AI can multiply human intelligence, improve efficiency, and help us make better decisions because it is using data from the best experts in the world,” he said.

Riedwaan Bassadien, principal data and AI specialist at Microsoft South Africa, demonstrated how generative AI can enhance decision-making.

“We have been collecting agricultural data for years; now, we must turn insights into action. Asking generative AI systems to analyse our data, and that which is publicly available, can provide real actions that can be taken to improve productivity or profitability. AI can identify early signs of disease in livestock, optimise vaccination schedules, and advise farmer how to plan for expected increases in feed costs,” he explained.

AI can also be used to solve staffing challenges. Employment, staff and hiring the right person with the right fit is becoming increasingly difficult since we are combining four different generations of people. Corné Booysen, industrial psychologist and managing director at Trending Talent, discussed AI’s role in improving recruitment efficiency. “AI-enhanced screening processes can reduce turnover by 35%, ensuring a better fit between candidates and employers,” she said.

Biosecurity and traceability critical for meat exports

A central theme of the conference was the need for improved biosecurity and traceability in South Africa’s meat industry to unlock export potential. A panel discussion featuring Phillip Oosthuizen, chief operations officer at the Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS), farmer Arné Grobbelaar, from Glen Aggy Simbras, and Dr Gerhard Neethling, general manager of the Red Meat Abattoir Association, highlighted the challenges and opportunities in this space.

Oosthuizen confirmed that RMIS aims to implement a functional traceability system by year-end. “It is challenging to bring all stakeholders on board, as South Africa has not had a comprehensive traceability system before. However, centralised data on animal movement is essential for tracking meat from farm to market,” he said.

Grobbelaar noted shifting consumer trends, with buyers increasingly interested in where their meat comes from and how animals are raised. “Traceability will allow us to provide this information, meeting consumer demand and opening new markets,” he explained.

Neethling stressed that South Africa’s meat export potential is constrained by inadequate traceability. “We have strong international interest in our meat, but without full traceability, our exports remain restricted,” he said.

Brazil’s success in achieving foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) free status was presented as a case study by Carlos Vitor Müller, Agricultural Attaché for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock at the Embassy of Brazil. He explained that Brazil’s beef export industry, valued at $16bn, is safeguarded by strict biosecurity measures. “The markets that pay the highest premiums are also the first to close in response to disease outbreaks. South Africa must prioritise biosecurity to access these markets,” he stated.

Müller outlined Brazil’s approach, which includes expanding veterinary services, comprehensive animal surveillance, and mandatory vaccination. Unlike South Africa, Brazil permits private companies to manufacture vaccines under strict government regulation, resulting in continuous improvements in vaccine efficacy.

Stephan Nel, managing director of Case IH and one of the conference’s sponsors, closed the event by addressing the financial realities facing farmers. “The cost of technology is rising, but without it, farmers will struggle to remain competitive. Precision agriculture and smart technology adoption are essential for improving margins and making agriculture sustainable,” he said.