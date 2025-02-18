Nat Geo dishes up No taste like home with Antoni Porowski this February

Join Antoni Porowski on a flavourful journey of culinary discovery with celebrity guests, including Awkwafina, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, and Justin Theroux.

Every dish tells a story. National Geographic has announced a mouthwatering new series No taste like home with Antoni Porowski, set to premiere on Wednesdays at 8.30pm, from 26 February (ends 2 April) on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) across Africa. This tantalising six-part docuseries invites viewers to join culinary expert and Emmy® Award-winning star of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, as he guides celebrity guests on epic journeys to explore their ancestral gastronomic roots.

From the bustling streets of Italy to the lush jungles of Borneo, each episode promises an exploration of the rich heritage tied to beloved family recipes. With a star lineup that includes Emmy-winning actress Awkwafina (A Real Bug’s Life, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, SAG-nominated actor Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Emmy-nominated actor James Marsden (Paradise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3), Academy Award®-nominated actress Florence Pugh (We Live in Time, Dune: Part Two), Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae (Insecure, American Fiction), and Emmy-winning actor Justin Theroux (The Leftovers, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice), the series serves up a delectable blend of food, culture and personal discovery.

“It’s a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food,” said Porowski. “I’m honoured to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions.”

In each episode, Antoni and his guests uncover the unique stories behind cherished family dishes, such as the delicious origins of Theroux’s family pasta in Italy, or the delectable flavours of Awkwafina’s Korean heritage. Along the way, they meet local travelers who share their own family stories and culinary traditions, culminating in a family meal that includes a classic dish from the region that will illuminate the beauty of each culture. From dining with royalty to off-roading 4x4s, each culinary adventure is filled with heartwarming moments, vibrant flavours, and surprising revelations that dive deep into the stories behind each guest’s ancestry.

Episodes include:

Florence Pugh's English odyssey Antoni helps Florence explore the origins of her family’s passion for food as they travel through Oxford, the Yorkshire coast and London. Together, they encounter delicious dishes and discover stories of ancestors whose livelihoods set in motion this embrace of food that has transcended generations.

Awkwafina's Korean homecoming Awkwafina lost her mother at a young age. Eager to help her reconnect with her South Korean culinary and ancestral heritage, Antoni curates a voyage of discovery filled with new experiences, family revelations, and evocative flavors, which combine to give Awkwafina a new perspective on her own identity.

Justin Theroux's Italian quest Seeking the origins of a family pasta dish, Antoni takes Justin on an Italian road trip full of delicious discoveries and surprising revelations. From chasing chickens to harvesting clams, they sample the region’s finest food and uncover how Justin’s Italian ancestry relates to a family dish that made its way across the Atlantic.

James Marsden's German dish up On the hunt for the origins of the Marsden family’s beloved chicken fried steak, Antoni takes James from the Texas plains to Germany. Together, they discover just how much the experiences of his German forebears have shaped James’ family history. While dining with royalty and scaling the Bavarian Alps, they unearth dramatic secrets behind James’ ancestors’ decision to emigrate.

Issa Rae's Senegalese royal roots Antoni takes Issa to her father’s homeland of Senegal, where they uncover ancestral stories of powerful women and royal connections. Through this culinary journey, Issa learns more about her family’s epic history and how it all relates to her own identity.

Henry Golding's Malaysian adventureAntoni takes Henry to Borneo, where they unearth family stories and taste their way to a deeper connection with Henry’s mother’s Iban heritage. As they cook with long-lost family and newfound friends, Henry learns that genealogy in this oral tradition is about far more than storytelling.

Get ready for heartwarming stories, unforgettable flavors, and the joyous exploration of what it means to be connected to our past through food.

No taste like home with Antoni Porowski is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, building on the prolific food programming relationship between Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit and National Geographic, a partnership rooted in creating four seasons of the award-winning food travelogue Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce the series alongside Ramsay and Lisa Edwards. The showrunner is Robin O’Sullivan, and the executive in charge of production is Jill Greenwood. The series is directed by Leo McRea, Jenny Dames and Graeme Hart. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development, Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.



