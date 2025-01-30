Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing Achievement Awards unveils 2025 qualifiers

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    The Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers for 2025 have been named.
    The Marketing Achievement Awards has unveiled the 2025 qualifiers (Image supplied)
    The Marketing Achievement Awards has unveiled the 2025 qualifiers (Image supplied)

    The Marketing Achievement Awards are an annual celebration of marketing as a strategic business discipline and set the benchmark for marketing standards by recognising initiatives that make the most valuable contributions to businesses and society.

    This year the Awards will honour 14 marketing teams and three individuals as the ultimate winners in their categories, through a peer review process conducted by South Africa’s top marketers and industry experts.

    This year’s criteria have been updated based on feedback from last season’s competition and the judges on what to focus on for this season. details.

    Two new categories were also added this year, Excellence in New Brand Launch Marketing and Brand Custodian of the Year (Nominated Category).

    The adjudication of the awards is overseen by the Marketing Achievers Council. Each adjudication panel is chaired by an independent chairperson and comprised of marketing industry professionals, with final results being ratified by the Marketing Association of South Africa.

    The winners as well as the 2025 Marketing Organisation of the Year will also be announced at the awards evening, a black-tie gala event in Johannesburg on 12 March, 2025.

    The Marketer of the Year, Brand Custodian of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year awards nominees will be announced in the next few weeks.

    The Qualifiers

    Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B
    Brand/ OrganisationLead Partner Entry
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
    Standard Bank Business & Commercial BankingM&C Saatchi AbelEnabling South Africa's small businesses to 'Rise Above the Noise'
    Standard Bank Corporate & Investment BankingM&C Saatchi AbelWe Believe In Here
    Unilever ProfessionalAttic RushUnilever Professional - Better Clean Better Business - Food Safe Launch
    Excellence in Brand Positioning
    AbsaAvatarAbsa Brand Launch
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
    MTN SALearning Towards the Youth for Growth - MTN SA
    NedbankNedbank, Bank Your Time
    NescaféPublicis MachineNescafé Make Your World
    NestléNestlé Hot Chocolate #NowServingSelfcare - pause with purpose for South African Women
    Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    AbsaAvatarAbsa Brand Positioning Launch
    GoSolr Correlate DigitalGoSolr Digital Launch
    KFC South AfricaOgilvyKFC Block Booked - Taking Back Lunch One Email At a Time
    Nestlé ConfectioneryRevolve (Hoorah)Nestlé Confectionery - Enjoy a little magic
    SASKO, Moirs and SafariMullenLowe South AfricaSASKO Flour Moir's Safari
    Sea HarvestCRT CreateSea Harvest Fish Friday - Everyone's Favourite Day
    Excellence in Integrated Marketing
    CadburyOgilvy South AfricaCadbury - Give A Little Thanks
    Discovery VitalityRCKDiscovery Vitality Padel benefit
    DKMS AfricaDKMS Africa: The 360° Patient Appeal
    FuturelifeMullenLowe South AfricaFuturelife
    KFC South AfricaOgilvyMake It KFC
    MagnumHyphen CreativesMagnum Chocolate Cookie Crumble Launch
    Nando's M&C Saatchi AbelNando's Cabo Sosatie Integrated Marketing Campaign
    NescaféPublicis MachineNescafé Make Your World
    Nestlé ConfectioneryVMLNestlé confectionery - Enjoy a little magic
    SASKO MullenLowe South AfricaSASKO Care in Action
    Spar-lettaOfflimit CommunicationsSpar-letta "Eyakho! It’s Yours: A Taste of Home"
    Standard BankMatte BLKStandard Bank Be #Walletwise 360 Integrated Campaign
    Standard Bank Business & Commercial BankingM&C Saatchi AbelEnabling South Africa's small businesses to 'Rise Above the Noise'
    SuzukiPenquinSuzuki Jimny Launch
    TelkomBlackSwan Assets Show Up Big with Telkom
    TelkomLevergyTelkom, Stand Tall
    Excellence in Internal Marketing
    Absa AvatarAbsa Brand Positioning Launch
    Excellence in Marketing Innovation
    Audi South Africa Ogilvy South AfricaAudi Curated Collection
    Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze by Jacaranda FM
    Jungle OatsJungle Oat Drinks Range
    NedbankLevergyNedbank, The Art of Wine
    Excellence in New Brand Launch
    Discovery VitalityVitality HealthyFood relaunch
    Excellence in New Product or Service Launch
    L'Oreal ParisMcCann JoburgL'Oreal Paris x McCann Joburg / Let Your Melanin Glow
    Nando'sM&C Saatchi AbelNando's Cabo Sosatie NPD Launch
    Nescafé Offlimit CommunicationsNescafé Make Your World
    SAB (AB INBEV)Ogilvy South AfricaCastle Lite x Nando's Battle of the Billboards
    Sea HarvestCRT CreateSea Harvest Fish Friday - Everyone's Favourite Day
    ShopriteX99cXtra Savings Plus by ShopriteX
    SuzukiPenquinSuzuki Jimny Launch
    Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Checkers99cCheckers brings Xtra Joy to Stanford
    DKMS AfricaDKMS Africa’s World Blood Cancer Campaign
    Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
    MiloOfflimit CommunicationsMilo Future Champs
    NedbankJoe PublicThe Signwriter - Nedbank Youth Honours Board
    SASKO MullenLowe South AfricaSASKO Siyasizana - Better Play for Better Tomorrows
    Standard BankMatte BLKStandard Bank Be #Walletwise Consumer Education Programme
    The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI)Matter AdvertisingThe Department of Science and Innovation Campaign
    Volkswagen Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen - Night School
    Excellence in Reputation Management (Corporate and Brand)
    Standard Bank Corporate & Investment BankingM&C Saatchi AbelWe Believe In Here
    TelkomLevergyTelkom, Stand Tall
    Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Discovery InsureRCKGame-Changing Marketing l How Discovery Insure drove positive Net sentiment through social media campaigns to build brand equity and resonance.
    DKMS AfricaDKMS Africa’s Resourceful Resilience: Patient Appeal
    MarmiteMullenLowe South AfricaMarmite Smear Campaign
    NedbankLevergyNedbank, The Art of Wine
    Zam-BukOfflimit CommunicationsZam-Buk Take Me Home
    Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Checkers99cCheckers brings Xtra Joy to Stanford
    MTN SAConnecting People by Giving a Voice to the Voiceless - MTN SA
    NedbankLevergyNedbank #Run4Avos
    NescaféPublicis MachineNescafé Make Your World
    NESTLÉ NESPRAY®Publicis MachineNESTLÉ NESPRAY® IPlug Yeskolo
    NikNaksMullenLowe South AfricaNikNaks_Own your Nak
    Rajah, Knorrox and KnorrHyphen CreativesThe Perfect Sishebo
    Robertson, Aromat and KnorrHyphen CreativesThe Perfect Get-Togetha Braai
    Shoprite99cMake Savings Simple with Shoprite Xtra Savings
    Spar-lettaOfflimit CommunicationsSpar-letta "Eyakho! It's Yours"
    Standard BankMatte BLKStandard Bank Be #Walletwise Regionalised Activations Campaign
    TelkomLevergyTelkom, Stand Tall
    Zam-bukOfflimit CommunicationsZam-buk Take Me Home
    Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Absa AvatarAbsa Brand Sponsorships
    BetwayMscsportsBetway SA20 Catch R2 Million
    Discovery VitalityDiscovery Vitality Run Series
    First National BankGizmoFNB's #BoksNeedYou Rugby World Cup Campaign
    Lay'sMullenLowe South AfricaNo Lay's, No Game
    NedbankLevergyNedbank, The Art of Wine
    NedbankLevergyNedbank #Run4Avos
    TelkomLevergyTelkom, Stand Tall

