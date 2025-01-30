Marketing Achievement Awards unveils 2025 qualifiers

The Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers for 2025 have been named.

The Marketing Achievement Awards has unveiled the 2025 qualifiers (Image supplied)

The Marketing Achievement Awards are an annual celebration of marketing as a strategic business discipline and set the benchmark for marketing standards by recognising initiatives that make the most valuable contributions to businesses and society.

This year the Awards will honour 14 marketing teams and three individuals as the ultimate winners in their categories, through a peer review process conducted by South Africa’s top marketers and industry experts.

This year’s criteria have been updated based on feedback from last season’s competition and the judges on what to focus on for this season. details.

Two new categories were also added this year, Excellence in New Brand Launch Marketing and Brand Custodian of the Year (Nominated Category).

The adjudication of the awards is overseen by the Marketing Achievers Council. Each adjudication panel is chaired by an independent chairperson and comprised of marketing industry professionals, with final results being ratified by the Marketing Association of South Africa.

The winners as well as the 2025 Marketing Organisation of the Year will also be announced at the awards evening, a black-tie gala event in Johannesburg on 12 March, 2025.

The Marketer of the Year, Brand Custodian of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year awards nominees will be announced in the next few weeks.

The Qualifiers