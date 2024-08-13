Call for judges: Effie Awards South Africa 2025

Recognised globally as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness, the Effie Awards celebrate campaigns that have delivered measurable impact. Judging is conducted by a panel of senior industry leaders who evaluate entries based on the strength of their strategic thinking, creative execution, and tangible results.

“The integrity and success of the Effie Awards lie in the calibre of its jury. In 2024, we were privileged to have an exceptionally high-level panel, including industry leaders from diverse marketing disciplines. Under the expert guidance of jury co-chairs Refilwe Maluleke and Ahmed Tilly, the jury engaged in robust deliberations, setting a strong precedent for effectiveness evaluation. We are delighted that both Refilwe and Ahmed have agreed to continue as Jury Co-Chairs for 2025, bringing their extensive experience and leadership to the process once again,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

The judging process

The rigorous adjudication process consists of two rounds:

Round 1: Senior marketing and agency professionals assess entries based on evidence that commercial communication was key to the campaign’s success.

Round 2: Top-level executives evaluate the strongest cases, identifying finalists and category winners.

Grand Jury: A select panel of C-suite leaders determines whether any campaign demonstrates an extraordinary level of marketing effectiveness, awarding a Grand Effie only if a case meets the highest standard of excellence.

Who should apply?

The Effie South Africa jury is composed of seasoned professionals with a proven track record in marketing effectiveness. Eligibility criteria include:

Agency representatives: Senior strategists and creative directors for Round 1; C-suite executives for Round 2.



Client-side representatives: Senior management for Round 1; top-level marketing executives for Round 2.



Industry professionals: Research organisations, academics, and media experts are encouraged to apply.



Inclusive representation: Agencies from all specialisations - including PR, digital, media, and integrated agencies—are welcome to participate.

“To truly reflect the diversity of our industry, we need a broad spectrum of jury members. We encourage strategists, creative directors, marketers, media professionals, research specialists, and academics to apply. Effective marketing is shaped by multiple disciplines, and we want our jury to embody this richness of expertise,” adds Rightford.

Key dates – Effie Awards South Africa 2025

Judges Application Deadline - 8 May 2025



- 8 May 2025 Jury Induction/Workshop - 18 June 2025



- 18 June 2025 Round 1 - Cases to Jury 26 June 2025 / Jury Discussion 10 July 2025



- Cases to Jury 26 June 2025 / Jury Discussion 10 July 2025 Round 2 - Cases to Jury 5 August 2025 / Jury Discussion 7 August 2025



- Cases to Jury 5 August 2025 / Jury Discussion 7 August 2025 Grand Effie Judging - 28 August 2025

How to apply

Marketing and agency professionals interested in shaping the future of marketing effectiveness are invited to submit their applications online via the Judges tab on the Effie South Africa website by clicking HERE. The deadline for applications is 17h00 on 8th May 2025.

For more information, visit www.effieawards.co.za or www.acasa.co.za

