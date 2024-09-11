Sold out Galaxy 947 Joburg Day rocks Crocodile Creek with 15,000 fans

The highly anticipated Galaxy 947 Joburg Day returned with a bang, as 15,000 music lovers, including scores of families and their children, flocked to the beautiful Crocodile Creek Polo Club for an unforgettable day of family fun and electrifying music. The event was completely sold out, proving once again why it's one of the most beloved festivals on the South African calendar.

The atmosphere was nothing short of magical, with perfect weather, incredible performances, and a palpable sense of excitement filling the air. The Kid’s Zone, proudly sponsored by McDonald's, was a massive hit, keeping the little ones entertained while the adults soaked in the world-class musical talent on offer.

An unforgettable line-up

The day kicked off with an incredible performance by Lady Zamar, who set the stage ablaze and got the crowd moving with her signature house beats. She was followed by the soulful rhythms of Sun El Musician, who kept the energy alive with his unique blend of electronic and traditional African sounds.

Next up was the dynamic Young Stunna, who brought the house down with his electrifying presence, followed by Will Linley, whose pop hits had the crowd singing along in unison. As the day progressed, the crowd was treated to the infectious grooves of MiCasa, who never fail to deliver a performance filled with joy and rhythm.

To close off the day, the Scorpion Kings took the stage, sending the crowd into a trance with their iconic amapiano beats. The surprise stage appearance by Kamo Mphela sent the audience into a frenzy, ending the day on an undeniable high.

A family day like no other

This year's event was all about creating a safe, family-friendly environment, and it delivered on all fronts. With no major incidents reported, attendees were able to enjoy the music, food, and atmosphere without a hitch. The Kid’s Zone ensured that even the youngest festival-goers had an unforgettable time, while food stalls and a beer garden catered to the adults.

947’s station manager, Hennie Myburgh, shared his excitement, saying: "We couldn’t be happier with how the day turned out. Seeing families and friends come together to enjoy such a diverse line-up of local talent is what Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is all about. A huge thank you to everyone who came out to make it such a success."

From start to finish, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024 was a resounding success, showcasing the best of South African music and proving yet again why it's a must-attend event. As the sun sets on this year's edition, fans are left with memories that will last a lifetime, already counting down the days to next year’s celebration.



