    Adtopia launches as media sales house representing leading community channels

    Issued by Adtopia
    11 Sep 2024
    Adtopia, a new media sales house, is proud to announce its official launch, representing the media sales for prominent community channels including Soweto TV, 1KZN, Mpuma Kapa, and Cape Town TV, starting from 1 October 2024.
    Adtopia is spearheaded by key former Paramount employees, including Marco Montanari as managing director and Justin Hardman as commercial director. The team is further strengthened by several other industry veterans, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the new venture.

    The combined network of Adtopia’s represented channels reaches up to 37% of the Pay TV audience and 15% of the national audience. Adtopia is committed to expanding this reach, with plans to include more channels in the near future.

    Adtopia’s core offerings encompass a wide range of services, including generic ad-sales across traditional and digital platforms, sponsorship opportunities, strategic solutions, and content creation. The team is dedicated to continuing their exceptional service delivery and innovative solutions for clients.

    In a strategic partnership, Adtopia has joined forces with the award-winning PD Production, renowned for their work on “Listing Jozi,” “Listing Cape Town,” and other world-class TV productions. This collaboration provides Adtopia’s clients with exclusive access to PD Production exceptional team and their high-quality content.

    For any queries, please contact: Justin Hardman
    Commercial director, Adtopia
    Email: az.oc.aipotda@nitsuj
    www.adtopia.co.za

